Theatre provides flood-affected kids comic relief

Lee Stobart-Vallaro with her grandchildren Alicia and Dakota having a girls day out at the Star Court Theatre after last week's floods.

WHILE parents are busy picking up the pieces after the floods, their children like little Alicia and Dakota received some comic relief at Lismore's Star Court Theatre.

The children's grandmother Lee Stobart-Vallaro took them to watch the Disney classic, the Jungle Book earlier this afternoon.

Ms Stobart-Vallaro was glad to be on-hand to help take care of her grandkids while their parents were hard at work at the flood clean up.

"Parents are volunteering everywhere and everybody is really sad and affected by all the sad stories,” Ms Stobart-Vallaro said.

"It was just to give them a break, regroup give them some time out.”

Rather than stay at home, Ms Stobart-Vallaro embraced the sunshine in Lismore today to support the theatre and other affected businesses.

"I'll come to the movie tomorrow night just as some support,” she said.

"We really don't want this theatre to close down. We come here all the time.

"We are all going to a different place to buy our coffee everyday just to support as many (businesses) as we can.”

The outing with Alicia and Dakota has also served for Ms Stobart-Vallaro as an opportunity to refresh after an intense week.

After a week of ripping up the carpets at her Woodlark St business Higgins Real Estate, Ms Stobart-Vallaro's has also been busy at work supporting her clients.

"We've been involved in with all our clients and people who are renting from us and all that clean up and all the people we've ever dealt with who are so badly affected

"It's just so sad, I think everybody is affected in some way or another.”