Theatre, music and more... 9 great gigs at City Hall

WHATSON: Comedian Anh Do returns with his best-selling memoir, The Happiest Refugee.

WHO said nothing happens in Lismore? From country stars to tribute shows, including musical theatre and other stage performances, Lismore City Hall alone offers an interesting list of upcoming shows in the next couple of months.

Here are just some of them:

Introducing Nashville - Monday, March 18

Canadian singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Lindsay Ell.

Introducing Nashville is a new international artist touring series, presented by the Country Music Association of America.

The four-artist bill will feature some of North America's most exciting established and up-and-coming artists: Brandy Clark, Devin Dawson, Lindsay Ell and Tenille Townes.

Designed to introduce current artists from Nashville to music fans around the world, the two-hour seated show will present artists on stage together, in a rare stripped-back environment.

I Want to Know What Love Is - Friday and Saturday, March 29 and 30

This theatre piece throws a spotlight on long-buried memories, bedroom fantasies, crushes and conquests.

Queensland performance collective The Good Room asked members of the public to anonymously submit their stories of love; fragments and memories, confessions and admissions, and they've transformed those secret submissions into magnificent declarations centre stage.

This thrilling production is on national tour in 2019.

Toni Childs Retrospective - Wednesday, April 3

SINGING FOR NEPAL: A Toni Childs concert recorded at the Crystal Castle is being played today on Richmond Valley Radio 88.9FM to raise awareness. Contributed

Join the legendary Toni Childs for a special two-hour performance as she celebrates her 30 year anniversary of Union.

The Northern Rivers resident will be performing hits and fan favourites from Union, House of Hope, The Woman's Boat and Keep the Faith.

The second hour will be your introduction to Toni's new music from two very special albums, It's All a Beautiful Noise and Citizens of the Planet.

Emmy Winner and three-time Grammy nominated recording artist, Childs is a celebrated singer songwriter, known for her powerful voice, inspiring independent spirit and crafted storytelling

The ABBA Show - Saturday, April 6

The ABBA Show is a full-scale theatrical production featuring more than two hours of live musical performances with a live backing band, replica costumes, theatrical lighting and effects and all the dancing an ABBA fan can handle.

Starring incredibly detailed performances from internationally acclaimed impersonators, The ABBA Show gives fans of all ages a chance to re-live the ABBA concert experience, celebrate the music of ABBA and dance the night away.

Menopause The Musical - Wednesday, April 24

TOURING: Victoria Nicolls as the Dubbo Housewife, Melanie Evans as the Professional Woman, Meg Kiddle as Earth Mother and Lilias Davie as the Soap Star on Menopause the Musical.

Four women at a lingerie sale have nothing in common but a black lace bra, memory loss, hot flushes, night sweats, not enough sex, too much sex and more.

Inspired by a hot flush and a bottle of wine, Menopause The Musical is a celebration for women who are on the brink of, in the middle of, or have survived 'The Change'.

This musical parody set to classic tunes from the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s will have you cheering and dancing in the aisles.

Van Morrison's Masterpieces - Friday, May 10

ENTERTAINMENT: Above, jazz artist Vince Jones brings Van Morrison's Masterpieces . Below, Toni Childs, Linsday Ell from Introducing Nashville , and an image from Menopause The Musical .

When The Beatles stopped touring and progressed to psychedelic rock and Dylan left folk and went electric, Van Morrison hired some of New York's finest jazz musicians and recorded two of the classic albums of that golden era: Astral Weeks and Moondance.

Both albums had enormous impact on aspiring musicians and singers around the world. Australian Jazz legend, Vince Jones was one of them.

Now Jones has invited a selection of Australia's finest jazz and rock musicians to form The Astral Orchestra.

Anh Do, The Happiest Refugee - Thursday, June 13

Anh Do's bestselling book The Happiest Refugee has made readers laugh and cry, and was described by Russell Crowe as "the most surprising and inspiring read I have had in years."

Anh's stage show takes it a step further, combining stand-up comedy with real life stories, photos and filmed pieces to retell his amazing story.

When one of Australia's most talented comedians delves deep into his own life's joys and sorrows, the result is an unforgettable night at the theatre that leaves an audience uplifted and quite simply experiencing... happiness.

The Lovers of Viorne - June 14 and 15

Based upon an actual event, The Lovers of Viorne (L'amante Anglaise) tells the story of a brutal murder committed in a small town in France.

The dismembered corpse is dropped from a railway viaduct onto passing trains below. All except the head.

This modern classic psychological thriller from celebrated French author, Marguerite Duras, takes you right inside the heart and mind of the perpetrator and is a fascinating and compelling true crime story.

Pierre (Rob Meldrum) and Claire Lannes (Jillian Murray) are ordinary human beings leading everyday lives until catastrophe occurs.

Over the course of the drama, they effortlessly reveal the beauty and brutality of their inner selves, and create a painstaking portrait of lost passion.

Performed exquisitely and directed by Laurence Strangio, The Lovers Of Viorne (L'amante Anglaise), by Critical Stages, is a rare and unmissable work of theatre.

Putting On the Ritz - Sunday, June 23

Dig out your sequins and slip into your dancing shoes. It's time to head back to the Golden Age of Hollywood.

Back by popular demand, following the huge success of their 2017 debut Australian tour and direct from London, Puttin' On the Ritz is returning to Australia this May and June.

Delivering all the razzamatazz and style, this wonderful extravaganza celebrates the most famous songs which hark back to the glory days.

The soundtrack includes timeless classics by George Gershwin, Irving Berlin and Cole Porter including Cheek to Cheek, Alexander's Rag Time Band, Birth of the Blues, Swanee, Night and Day, I Got Rhythm, Easter Parade and, of course, Puttin' On the Ritz.

In glittering costumes, the stellar cast of energetic dancers and multi-talented vocalists will give you a glamorous night out and a show you'll never forget.