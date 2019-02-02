The young and the restless of cricket

BUSY SCHEDULE: Marist Brothers batsman Henry Harris defends against the Casino Cavaliers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Harris and three Brothers teammates are off to Sydney tomorrow with the St John's College Woodlawn team.

BUSY SCHEDULE: Marist Brothers batsman Henry Harris defends against the Casino Cavaliers in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket. Harris and three Brothers teammates are off to Sydney tomorrow with the St John's College Woodlawn team. Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

A SELECTION headache looms for Marist Brothers captain Brad Cleaver in Far North Coast LJ Hooker League cricket against Lennox Head.

Teenagers James Fennamore, Henry Harris and Zayd Thomas can play only today before they fly out to Sydney with the St John's College Woodlawn team tomorrow.

The Hooker League two-day round is scheduled for both days this weekend

Harris bats in the top order while Fennamore would be useful for more overs to ease the burden on opening bowler Brendan Mitchell, who has a shoulder injury.

Thomas is more of a bats- man while Harris adds variety in the bowling attack with his off-spinners.

Brothers have a squad of 15 to pick from and a semi-final spot could start to slip away if they were to lose a third straight game against the competition leaders.

"I have selection headaches with the boys going away tomorrow; I'd love to play all three of them, ideally,” Cleaver said.

"I don't know what I'm going to do yet; it might be a good toss to lose so the decision is made for me.

"We've always had good juniors and it's important that we keep supporting them and help improve their cricket.”

The quick fix for Brothers is to score more runs after a seven-wicket loss to the Casino Cavaliers when they were bowled out for 186 a fortnight ago.

Most of the batsmen have contributed at some point this season but only opener Ash Simes (78) and all-rounder Stu Rose (76) have made it past 40.

"Our top order really has to step up, we need more runs and more consistency in the batting,” Cleaver said.

"Hopefully this might be the weekend where someone goes on to make a big score.

"Damien Vidler is probably due for runs, he's been looking good in the nets and he might be able to bring that form into the game.

"Lennox is a smaller field and I'd expect we'd need 250-plus to be competitive.

"We've only just dropped out of the top four but probably can't afford to lose many more.”

In other games:

Alstonville take on the Ballina Bears at Hill Park Oval, Wollongbar.

Tintenbar-East Ballina host Pottsville at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

Murwillumbah play Cudgen at Rabjones Oval, Murwillumbah.

Games start at 1pm today with the earlier start time of 10am tomorrow.