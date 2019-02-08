The X Building is coming to Ballina

The X Building planned for Ballina in honour of Australian band INXS.

THE INXS Complex and Museum will go ahead in Ballina, the band's creative manager Chris Murphy has confirmed.

Speaking to The Music Network, Murphy said 'the X Building' will house thousands of the band's memorabilia, which he has been collecting since he became the band's manager in the late 1970s.

The State Government announced a $3.95 million grant to start on the Ballina Shire's innovation and Enterprise precinct, which could include a food hub and a film studio.

Murphy said he invited other businesses to move to Ballina.

"I moved my office up here from Sydney some years ago, 90 per cent of my work is done internationally so I basically just need a computer," he said.

"There was a need to have attractions which would draw international and national tourists to the region, and to further ensure people would stop in Ballina rather than head off straight to Byron Bay."

Mr Murphy runs Petrol Group, the company that represents INXS' projects, besides Petrol Records and Publishing.

Universal Music Group and Petrol group are equity partners for some future INXS projects after the companies signed a deal in 2016 that includes a number of film and live events projects.