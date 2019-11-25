The Wright way back to surfing

BIG MOMENT: Former Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright is back surfing this week after missing more than 12 months of competition.

BIG MOMENT: Former Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright is back surfing this week after missing more than 12 months of competition. DAMIEN POULLENOT

FORMER Lennox Head surfer Tyler Wright is making a surprise return on the world tour in Hawaii this week after more than 12 months out of competition.

The two-time world champion has not competed since June last year and looked set to miss all of 2019 with ongoing illness.

She fell ill in South Africa last year and was diagnosed with influenza A and temporarily hospitalised.

It has been a tough year for the Wright family, with younger brother Mikey also sidelined with a back injury while Tyler has battled neurological problems from the virus.

Her last competition event was a semi-final appearance at Uluwatu before she was forced to withdraw from the second half of 2018.

The 25-year-old will compete in the final event of 2019, the Maui Pro, with hopes of rejoining the professional tour full time next year.

"When I started feeling sick, they said I had influenza A,” Wright said.

"I obviously had complications from that. It's taken me 17 months to recover. It messed up my brain and my body.

"I can feel that I've been out of the water for a year-and-a-half. I can feel that I'm 10 kilograms lighter.

"Things are different. It is an adjusting period.

"I'm excited about everything that I'm doing. It really is all a trial at the moment, it's part of taking those steps to come back.”

Wright has spent the past few weeks surfing around the Hawaiian Islands, testing her strength in bigger waves.

The last time she surfed at the Maui Pro, she claimed her second world title in 2017.

"Maui is the next step in my recovery process,” Wright said.

"I've taken a lot of steps to get to this point, and it's been a lot of hard work.

"And after Maui, there'll be another step. I'm not sure what pulling the jersey on will be like, or what is going to happen.

"But I'm okay with that. That's part of the reason why I'm here, to expose myself to that competitive environment again. It's part of the recovery process and I'm ready to embrace it.

"I haven't surfed this much since I was 14. I've got boards everywhere, I'm exposing myself to bigger and heavier waves and love it.”

Her older brother Owen Wright missed a year of competition in 2016 after he suffered a serious head injury.