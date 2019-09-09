The wounded Seagulls win it

The Ballina team celebrates after winning the NRRRL Under-18 grand final against Cudgen.

The Ballina team celebrates after winning the NRRRL Under-18 grand final against Cudgen. UrsulaBentley@CapturedAus

KEY Ballina players overcame injuries and sickness for the Seagulls to claim a fourth straight under-18s premiership in Northern Rivers Regional Rugby League on Sunday.

Captain Jordan Lee battled tonsillitis while winger Taj Perry played with a busted knee in the 24-6 win over Cudgen at Kingsford Smith Park, Ballina.

"We had Jordan Lee in hospital with tonsillitis and he didn't leave there until 5.30am this morning (Sunday),” Ballina coach Paul Tagget said.

"It was a big effort for him and he managed to play 60 minutes.

"Taj played injured; he had a knee problem after our last game, we had a heap of work done on him.

"I'm happy for him, he's played in all four grand finals, he started playing up a division when he was 16.”

The Seagulls had to earn the fourth title and after trailing 6-2 early in the second half.

Halfback Hamish McClintock finished the game with a try-scoring double while hooker Caleb Kinna and Lee also crossed for tries.

Second-rower Carl Lolohea was named Player of the Final by the NRRRL management committee with his older brother Tupou playing alongside him in the forwards.

"Carl was keen for a big game, him and his brother always try and outdo each other,” Tagget said.

"We knew it would eventually open up if we weathered the storm.

"Patience was the key and we ended up producing our best defensive effort of the season.

"(Ballina) bonded well early in the season and they just did it for each other.

"A lot of these guys backed up and played reserve grade during the season so they've been pretty valuable to the club.”

Tagget had previously coached under-18s in 2011 with the likes of current first grader premiership winners Anthony Colman, Oliver Regan and Jess Perry in that side.

"A lot of these boys will go on to first grade in the years ahead,” Tagget said.

"It's great to see these guys coming through; our under-16s won their grand final too, so the club will only get stronger.”

In other games, a try-scoring double to Tweed Coast hooker Ethan Brouwer highlighted the Raiders 28-14 win over Casino in the reserve grade grand final.

He scored both tries in the first half and the Raiders were always going to be hard to run down when they jumped out to a 18-0 lead.

Earlier, the Tweed Coast league tag side went to extra time and walked away with a 12-10 win over the previously undefeated Marist Brothers.