Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Business

The worst mistakes retailers make

by KAREN COLLIER
12th Aug 2019 3:10 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BRICKS-and-mortar shops are more popular with ­Australians than they are with shoppers in other countries, a study has found.

But retailers are losing ­billions of dollars in potential sales by frustrating customers with out-of-stock items, long queues, insufficient payment options and other annoyances, according to the research.

Half of Aussie shoppers prefer a physical store, the report, commissioned by payment platform Adyen, revealed.

Natalia Kopocinski and Martyn Radziszewski shop in the Bourke Street Mall. Picture: Nicki Connolly
Natalia Kopocinski and Martyn Radziszewski shop in the Bourke Street Mall. Picture: Nicki Connolly

That compared with just over a third of customers in the US and Britain.

"In an increasingly digitised shopping landscape, it is easy for retailers to view bricks-and-mortar stores as a liability rather than an asset. However, it is clear shoppers still value and desire the store and physical product experience," the report read.

Michel van Aalten, Adyen's Australia and New Zealand country manager, said more retailers should let customers seamlessly jump from ­online to phone apps to in-store.

"Retailers need to give as many payment options as possible, including contactless cards and digital wallets," he said.

"And those that prioritise queue-busting technologies, such as paying on the floor of stores rather than at cash ­registers, along with self check-outs, will reap rewards in terms of increased foot traffic, sales and consumer loyalty."

Researchers spoke to 400 shoppers and 200 retailers.

karen.collier@news.com.au

@KarenCollierHS

More Stories

Show More
bricks and mortar retailers retail shopping small business

Top Stories

    #41-50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    premium_icon #41-50 Most Influential Women on the Northern Rivers

    News A CHILDCARE worker, animal advocates and even a Hollywood superstar have made the list.

    Lingerie-wearing man bites cop on thigh

    premium_icon Lingerie-wearing man bites cop on thigh

    Crime Police found the man in his car with his penis exposed

    The baffling mystery of a war hero lost at sea 21 years ago

    premium_icon The baffling mystery of a war hero lost at sea 21 years ago

    News Did Ken go overboard, get lost in a storm or attacked by pirates?

    Five words a mother makes her fire fighting son repeat

    premium_icon Five words a mother makes her fire fighting son repeat

    Community 'You have to be able to love who they are and what they've become'