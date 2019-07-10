‘The world’s best player’: Origin player ratings

Find out who starred, who flopped and who proved they're the best in the world in an incredible Origin decider as the stars shone in a classic showdown at ANZ Stadium.

NEW SOUTH WALES

1 James Tedesco 9

Produced his trademark running game while he grabbed two brilliant tries. Hand him the Player of the Series award. The world's best player.

2 Blake Ferguson 8

Safe under the high ball and made plenty of metres coming out of trouble.

3 Tom Trbojevic 6

Came up with an early mistake but tried hard all night to make amends

4 Jack Wighton 7

Showed his class on the edges while he was reliable in defence.

5 Josh Addo-Carr 6

Never stopped with his blinding speed.

6 James Maloney 5

Heavily involved but final plays on sets lacked polish at stages while his poor defence in second half led to a Queensland try.

Pearce threw a key pass in the lead up to the final try. Picture by Brett Costello.

7 Mitchell Pearce 6

Kept busy with plenty of running metres and involvement in attack while he worked tirelessly in defence but kicking game could have found the grass more often.

8 Daniel Saifiti 6

Set a powerful precedent upfront for the Blues.

9 Damien Cook 9

Explosive out of dummy half and set up NSW's first try to Vaughan with his slick passing before scoring a sensational solo try in the second. Throw in a ton of tackles and the South Sydney star was a standout.

Cook was superb from dummy half. Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images.

10 David Klemmer 7

Picked up where he left off from his Game 1 performance. Plenty of metres to keep the Blues on the front foot.

11 Boyd Cordner 7

Typical Cordner . Effort, energy, never stops in attack and defence.

12 Tyson Frizell 7

Busy in defence but could have seen more in attack.

13 Jake Trbojevic 7

Classic Jake. Never stopped in attack or defence.

14 Dale Finucane 6

This bloke is an old-school toiler. Great in defence.

15 Paul Vaughan 7

Strong first-half try and plenty of effort in attack and defence.

Cam Murray was superb off the bench. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images.

16 Cameron Murray 7

Awesome off the bench. A great steal and huge impact with his running game.

17 Wade Graham 6

Came off the bench in the second half and did a job before leaving early due to injury.

TOTAL - 116

QUEENSLAND

1 Cameron Munster 8

Queensland's most dangerous player. Muster looked awesome from fullback with his elusive running game.

2 Corey Oates 5

Quiet game by his standards while he also came up with a few mistakes

3 Moses Mbye 6

Handled the move to the centres well but lacked spark in attack

4 Will Chambers 7

The veteran centre looked dangerous every time he touched the football

5 Dane Gagai 6

He has played better Origin games and could have got involved more

6 Corey Norman 6

A solid Origin debut. Produced a great grubber kick for Queensland's first try but couldn't back it up in the second half.

Cherry-Evans stood up when in counted. AAP Image/Dean Lewins.

7 Daly Cherry-Evans 7

Tried his guts out but he didn't receive many chances to stamp his authority.

8 Joe Ofahengaue 6

Worked hard but not the Maroons' best forward.

9 Ben Hunt 7

Created drama for the Blues from dummy half while his defence was bruising.

10 Josh Papalii 8

Sensational. The big man was brilliant with and without the ball.

11 Felise Kaufusi 6

Kept the Blues honest on the edges.

12 Ethan Lowe 7

Produced a heap of tackles, kicked goals and came up with a huge charge down on Maloney in the second half. He should be proud of his debut.

Lowe was outstanding on debut. Photo by Matt King/Getty Images.

13 Josh McGuire 8

Loves the Origin stage. A standout in defence and snared a crucial second half try.

14 Michael Morgan 6

Performed well before leaving the field with concussion.

15 Christian Welch 6

Solid on debut in attack and defence.

16 Tim Glasby 5

Did his best in limited time on the field.

17 David Fifita 6

Came on and made a difference with his energy and effort.

TOTAL: 110