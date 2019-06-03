The world is her oyster

FROM a 'foodie' family, founder of Shuck, Northern Rivers' local, Lucy Ashley is fast becoming one of Australia's leading oyster purveyors of premium oysters and gourmet oyster products. Last year Shuck claimed Gold for their Shuck Whole Smoked Australian Oysters and Silver for their Smoked Oyster Paté at the Australian Food Awards.

Lucy's love of oysters goes back as far as early childhood.

"I grew up on Sydney Harbour and dad used to take us kids around the rocks foraging for oysters. He'd flick the tops off them with his pen knife and then we would squabble over whose turn it was to eat the next one. That's when my love of native oysters started, first as a diner, then later when I studied environmental science at SCU, and now as my business."

As anyone who works in the food industry knows, it's competitive and there's a host of bureaucratic hurdles to clear, but as Lucy explains, "I've come into this business later in life, so it helps that I bring skills from previous careers, including marketing and advertising. I built the business from the ground up based on a gap in the market I identified and did it 'my way'. It's pretty unique because of that."

Because of the two sides of the business, there are two markets for Shuck.

"One is for discerning chefs from fine dining restaurants. I work with some amazing local chefs, and all of them without exception share a passion for sourcing quality produce and presenting it at its best to diners. On the gourmet oyster product side, this is a very broad church: oyster lovers, smoked oyster lovers and even non-oyster lovers who discover that they can not only eat, but love our gourmet oyster products."

Executive Chef for Elements, Byron Bay Simon Jones is a huge fan (and client) of Shuck.

"It's simply the quality, it's superb and it's consistent. I can rely on Shuck for the freshness, the flavor, even the packaging; it's all highly professional. We are increasingly presenting Shuck oysters in a variety of ways, but however we serve them, most importantly, our diners are also appreciating the quality."

Shuck's growth hasn't come without its pain - there have been times that were really challenging and according to Lucy, it can be a demanding industry.

"One of the best things I heard was from celebrity chef, Luke Mangan who said that one of the best things you can learn to do is rest, rather than give up when the going gets tough - and that advice has served me well."

With its awards and growing client list of fine dining restaurants, Shuck is expanding into Brisbane and up to Noosa, as well as launching in Melbourne, plus there are current negotiations with an Australian company based in Japan about getting Shuck's gourmet products into the burgeoning Japanese food market. Locally, Shuck's gourmet products are retailing through a number of fine food retailers (see website for details), plus they now offer online sales (including delivery) through the website: shuckoysters.com.au