The world is at their feet

Futsal duo Ederyn Rankin and Cooper Ulrick with their coach Vinny Leite at Goonellabah. The Boys will represent Australia in the under-13 World Cup in Spain.

FAR North Coast duo Ederyn Rankin and Cooper Ulrick will represent Australia in the Under-13 World Cup in Spain.

The boys have been busy training with coach Vinny Leite at the Goonellabah Sports and Aquatic Centre.

Both are talented and have spent time in representative programs here and on the Gold Coast in futsal and soccer.

"This is a big achievement, it's the highest tournament they can play in for their age division,” Leite said.

"They're very excited and it's a proud moment for the boys and their parents.

"I've trained Ederyn for five years and Cooper (for) two. They are both very talented and I'm very excited for them.”

Cooper has been part of the Just Futsal NSW program and was this year selected to play soccer for the Gold Coast Knights National Premier League club in the under-12 squad.

Ederyn plays in the Southern Cross University Liverpool Academy under-13 team and under-14s on the Gold Coast.

Leite has the runs on the board as a coach, having been an assistant for the Australian men's futsal team that competed in the World Cup in Argentina this year.

He is the current coach of the Solomon Islands national men's team, which is aiming for World Cup qualification again in 2023.

The team recently came to Australia and trained with Leite and his team at GSAC for several weeks in preparation for the World Cup qualifiers and will be back again later this year.

"I've been coaching here for nine years now and I'd love to be able to do it for another 30 years,” Leite said.

"A lot of the best football players in the world started in futsal and we want to keep developing the talent here in Australia.

"You have to think fast in fustsal and it's skills you can use to develop your brain.”

They boys leave for the World Cup on October 21. They will go into a camp where they will train and play warm-up games before the tournament opener.