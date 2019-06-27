The winter swell miracle coming our way

SURFERS are hoping to see waves like this breaking on Sunshine Coast points by the weekend as a rare winter ground swell makes its way towards the east coast.

INDIVIDUAL swell heights to 5m have been recorded by the Mooloolaba wave buoy as the Sunshine Coast prepares for an onslaught expected to hit beaches by Sunday.

Alexandra Headland lifeguard Shane Bevan said it would be the first serious winter swell in years.

"I think Sunday is going to be one of the better days," he said. "Everyone is keen to surf."

The Bureau of Meteorology said Sunday would be the start of the easterly ground swell with a low pressure system that could develop off New Caledonia likely to enhance the easterly direction. The swell period will also push above 10 seconds indicating a strengthening of its power.

Forecaster David Crock said there was the possibility of a real swell bump from Sunday.

Sunshine Coast Daily weekend surf forecaster Mike Perry said there had been 25 knots of south easterly winds blowing from out beyond Fiji and in an area from south of Sydney to Cooktown for the past four days.

Those winds could be expected to be maintained for a further four days.

The resulting waves are likely to be in the order of 2.4m on our beaches with the Gold Coast slightly smaller (check his full report in tomorrow's Sunshine Coast Daily).

Surf forecast sites have predicted wave heights of between 1m to 1.5m by today.

The swell is predicted to build reaching about 2.7m on the sets by Monday and maintain into next week when winds are predicted to ease.

Maroochydore surfer and fisherman Bryan Weir has been watching the forecast models and said what he was witnessing was unusual for this time of year.

"There's plenty of good sand at Tea Tree (Noosa National Park) but it will be holidays so the crowds will be there as well," he said.

"It has been small for the past few weeks and at least that's normal for this time of year."

Weather models were predicting a sharp increase of swell on Saturday, peaking next Tuesday and then slowly easing through the rest of the week.