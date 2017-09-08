The Winsome needs your love after the flood

The Winsome Hotel in North Lismore ater flooding hit the area and cleanup finished.

THE Winsome and Lismore Soup Kitchen has come a long way since the floods but they still need the community's help to continue doing their great work.

The building's foundations were damaged by the flood that inundated Lismore and while a lot of repairs have been carried out since then, there is much more to do to return it to its former glory.

On Wednesday September 13 in the evening there will be a fundraiser where tunes, barista-made drinks, dinner, and dessert is all on offer.

One of the fundraiser organisers, Peter Lehner said so far lots of businesses has supported the Winsome getting back up to scratch.

"The fundraiser is an opportunity to get together, and enjoy food and drink together as a community who loves the Winsome,” Mr Lehner said.

At the very least, it's an affordable night out for a dinner or if you're just after coffee and cake, he said.

"It's in the backyard, which is very ambient. It will be a relaxed evening with lots of fairy lights.”

"Its an opportunity for people to enjoy themselves and give back for all the great work they do.”

There will be performances by Luke Vassella, LUSH, They Loveys Mullumbimby Australia, Winsome Community Choir Timi Bell, and Healing Voices Choir.

Entry is free but a hat will go around for donations and dinner and desert might cost around $10. 5.30pm.