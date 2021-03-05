Menu
The Wiggles’ wild Triple J cover song

5th Mar 2021 8:46 AM

 

Australian music history was made this morning when The Wiggles made their Like A Version debut on Triple J - playing a leftfield cover of Tame Impala's fuzzy stomper, Elephant.

Complete with distorted guitars and key-tar solo, the iconic children's band spliced up the tune with their classic hit Fruit Salad.

The band told the station that the song was difficult to learn and they had never practiced a song so much.

Original members Murray and Jeff came back for the occasion, joining the current line-up of Anthony Field, Lachlan Gillespie, Simon Pryce and Emma Watkins.

And fans were impressed with the choice.

 

 

 

 

 

 

The appearance was confirmed last week, leading to wild speculation about what they would play as their cover.

Fans on Twitter suggested songs ranging from Tony Fields' 'Truck Drivin' Man' through to Queen's iconic 'Bohemian Rhapsody' and 'School's Out' by Alice Cooper.

Others suggestions include 'Heart of Glass' by Blondie, 'Hotel California' by the Eagles, 'Winds of Change' by Scorpions and 'Get Lucky' by Daft Punk

Music Feeds suggested five potential songs including Bruno Mars and Mark Ronson's 'Uptown Funk', Powderfinger's 'Baby I've Got You (On My Mind)', and The Angels 'Am I Ever Gonna See Your Face Again'.

 

 

 

 

