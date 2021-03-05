The ‘wicked, critical’ problem emerging in the Kyogle area

Kyogle, like many other towns on the Northern Rivers, is experiencing a housing crisis.

Kyogle councillors will next week debate the issue of homelessness and lack of social housing in the area.

Cr Maggie May has put forward a motion for the council's meeting on Monday, saying the housing crisis was emerging as a "wicked" problem.

She is calling for the council to schedule a workshop to discuss the opportunities and options for addressing homelessness, emergency accommodation and encouraging investment in social housing needs in the LGA.

"Housing has become a critical issue for people in the Kyogle local government area and the wider Northern Rivers region," she wrote in her motion.

"There are little options available for people escaping domestic violence or abusive living situations.

"Many residents are in housing stress due to the cost of renting and are in unsuitable housing for their needs.

"Council needs to find innovative solutions that involve the community and all levels of government in finding workable solutions to what is emerging as a 'wicked' problem."

In Kyogle, median house prices are now $321,500, up from $282,000 just 12 months ago, according to realestate.com.au.

Median rents are $300 per week.

The NSW Communities & Justice website states that social housing tenants could expect to wait up to 10 years for a two-bedroom home to become available.

Those seeking three or four bedroom homes may have to wait between two and five years.