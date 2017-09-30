MY PARTNER and I purchased our first home six months before the floods.

We are a young couple who watched on from a family friend's house as we saw the waters rising higher and higher.

After the flood, we were able to see that our house was saved from the water entering the top floor (but) many people in our street were not so lucky.

March 2017 flood. Laura Knight

When the water receded enough to see the damage, all we could do was look to see who needed the most help first.

The whole street was a complete and utter wreck.

People who have lived in their homes for 30-40 years having to remove their precious belongings and put them on the street, if they could find any room.

March 2017 flood. Laura Knight

The street had not a single driveway free - their driveways were piled metres high by damaged and unsalvageable items.

As a young couple, we received so much support from friends, family and, what was even more incredible, was the support from absolute strangers happy to lend a hand.

I feel very proud to be a part of such an incredible community.

Six months on and were are happy to still have our beautiful home that we cherish so much more than we ever could before the floods.

We still have markers on the stairs and walls to remind us just how close we were to having lost a whole lot more.