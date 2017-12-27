The whole family can enjoy some Byron soul this NYE

FUN: Soul Street is an event for everyone to enjoy in Byron Bay.

FUN: Soul Street is an event for everyone to enjoy in Byron Bay.

TAKE a bunch of talented local musicians and DJs, stir in some circus, cabaret, comedy and drag shows; add kids play zones, a jumping castle, graffiti workshops, silent disco and a giant kaleidoscope; a pinch of henna tattoos, body art and tarot readers, a good dollop of community spirit and a liberal sprinkle of magic Byron Bay glitter, and you have Soul St - Byron Bay's family-friendly New Year's Eve street party.

Byron Bay's Jonson St and Railway Park becomes the colourful hub for this alcohol free event, held from 4pm-midnight.

Originally created as a way for locals to reclaim the town on New Year's Eve, Soul Street is for all ages and has an emphasis on fun, safety and inclusiveness.

Creative director Renee Simone said her vision for Soul Street was to create a 'magical wonderland' in the heart of town, where people can be immersed in the spirit of Byron Bay.

"Everywhere you go there will be something different happening and a different flavour. We've really focused on creating something for all ages."

Soul Street will also include market stalls, street food and communal tables to sit and share a meal.

"It's not about trying to create a huge festival or party that we want tourists to come to, it's about something safe and fun and community-oriented, for the community."

The more subdued family-focused part of the evening will run from 4pm to 9pm, before the energy kicks up a notch with DJ's, dancing and fire shows.

Performers this year include Maude Pearl Boate, Parissa Bouas, DJ Flyfingaz, Dan Hannaford, Tamwah, and Essie Thomas.

Reggae and dancehall collective The 4'20'Sound System and DJ Pob will ring in the New Year on stages at either end of the street.

Soul Street, Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Sunday from 4pm to midnight. Soul Street is an alcohol-free event.