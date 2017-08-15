The weather has pressed fast forward to spring: BoM

TOWNSFOLK have all been basking in unusually warm weather over recent days, with temperatures climbing up to eight degrees above the August average.

But don't put away your togs yet because things are still heating up on the Northern Rivers.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, August is very likely to see warmer days nationwide, with most of the country having a greater than 80% chance of higher than average maximum temperatures.

BoM Meteorologist Jake Phillips said tomorrow will be the peak of temperatures.

"Daytime temperatures will be eight to 10 degrees above average for tomorrow while night-time temperatures will be four to six degrees higher,” Mr Phillips said.

Median August temperatures:

Lismore - 21.8

Ballina - 20.8

Byron Bay - 21.7

Evans Head - 21.5

Casino - 22.2

Tweed Heads - 21.8

For much of Northern NSW it's been a balmy week of winter sunshine but now the scorching days are here, with possible temperatures soaring to 31 tomorrow in Lismore.

Temperatures will settle over the weekend but not before a few hot days with 29 degrees Celsius on Thursday and a nice 25 for Friday.

Dry "gusty” North-West winds are predicted for Byron Bay with sunshine and tops of 26 degrees Celsius tomorrow, 25 on Thursday and 24 on Friday.

The very warm to hot August day is on way across the region with Evans Head predicted to reach tops of 31 tomorrow, 30 Thursday, and 26 on Friday.

Ballina's maximum predicted temperature is 29 tomorrow, sitting high still on Thursday at 28 before dropping a couple of degrees to 26 on Friday.

The big question on everyone's lips is whether this warm weather will last, but it's set to draw to a close over coming days, Mr Phillips said as a "significant cold front is coming through at the end of the week” with temperatures predicted to sit "in the low 20s at best”.