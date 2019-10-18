The weather facing firefighters this weekend

Firefighters battle fires and put in back burns near Myrtle Creek last week.

Firefighters battle fires and put in back burns near Myrtle Creek last week. Contributed

HOT, dry weather, strong winds and potentially severe thunderstorms will not help firefighters over the weekend.

Elli Blandford from the Bureau of Meteorology said a combination of warm temperatures, dry conditions and strong westerly winds would lead to an increased fire danger rating in the north east of the state.

She said a cold front would move through the state, and with the passage of this front, they were expecting storms around the state tomorrow, particularly in the fire areas.

Ms Blandford said storms were expected along the coast in the Far North Coast region and could potentially be severe, with damaging winds and large hail.

Thess weather conditions would hamper efforts to fight the fires on the ground and were unlikely to bring any widespread rain.