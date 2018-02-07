The water polo race to finals heats up

Mullumbimby player Pim Hendrix scored the winning goal for his side in Far North Coast Water Polo at Byron Bay on Monday night.

LENNOX Head and Mullumbimby look set to face off in the finals of Far North Coast Water Polo in April.

Both recorded wins at Byron Bay on Monday night and boast players with plenty of grand final experience.

Mullumbimby was made to work against the Byron Bay Wobbegongs with a late goal in the fourth quarter to Pim Hendrix sealing the 5-4 win.

Hendrix finished the game with a double while Greg Milham also scored two goals.

Meanwhile, a late flurry of goals in the final quarter saw Lennox Head run away with a 9-5 over the Byron Bay Bullsharks.

Scores were locked 5-all at three-quarter time with Michael Dean scoring two in the last quarter.

Kai Pick finished the game with four goals while Brendan Irwin scored a hat-trick for the Bullsharks.

"Lennox Head have been a real surprise packet this season and they have shooters right across the pool that can score from anywhere,” FNC Water Polo president James Nunn said.

"They work hard in defence and they have some big bodies that can turn the ball over.”

"Kai brings a lot of skill and experience to the team and he's been a very good player for a long time.

"He has had a big influence and been able to mould a really competitive team.

"Jaz Collins has done the same at Ballina and they've had good numbers this season too.”

Nunn expects Alstonville team the Mantarays to be the ones to challenge the top two teams.

They leapfrogged the Bullsharks to fourth on the ladder with Alstonville team the Barrys in third.

"The Manta boys have hit their straps with young players like Dan Bills, Doug Thompson and Ben and Zak Gailbraith,” Nunn said.

"They have two really convincing wins since the competition started again last week.

"Mullumbimby had a big loss first game back so they've done well to bounce back straight away.

"Our women's teams have been competitive and hopefully we can finish the season with some games at the new pools in Alstonville and Ballina.”

New players can sign up for the second half of the season at www.fncwaterpolo.org.au

There is eight more games with the grand final likely to be held at Byron Bay or Mullumbimby.