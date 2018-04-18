The wards of the ring find historic piece embedded in tree

WHAT A FIND: Mid Richmond Historical Society vice president Margaret Williams, left, with Gail Williams, on the right, and the Woodburn SES team after cutting out an historic bullock ring embedded in a tree at Reardons Lane at Swan Bay.

WHAT A FIND: Mid Richmond Historical Society vice president Margaret Williams, left, with Gail Williams, on the right, and the Woodburn SES team after cutting out an historic bullock ring embedded in a tree at Reardons Lane at Swan Bay. Susanna Freymark

ON THE corner of two gravels roads at Swan Bay, a dead tree harboured an historical secret.

Hidden from view was

a pre-1915 bullock ring used by the local cream run for tying up horses and bullocks.

Woodburn SES member Arthur Green had his chainsaw out at Reardons Lane to cut around the old ring so it could be displayed at Coraki Museum.

Resident Gail Williams was told by a neighbour about the ring embedded in the tree.

"I was born in 1950 and the tree was dead then,” Ms Williams said.

"It shows the life of early settlers and how they coped with a new country.”

After scanning the tree with a metal detector to make sure he didn't cut into metal, Mr Green removed the ring.

SES members loaded the find into the boot of Mid Richmond Historical Society vice president Margaret Williams' car.

"This is a part of our history,” Ms Williams said.