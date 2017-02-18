The Waifs announce second Northern Rivers show

IRONBARK, The Waifs latest music release, is out in stores and online tomorrow.

The band's Bangalow A&I Hall show on Tuesday, April 4, is now sold out, and a second show has been confirmed for Wednesday, April 5, with tickets on sale from thewaifs.com.

Ironbark is the eighth studio album by The Waifs, the Australian folk rock band formed in 1992 by sisters Vikki Thorn and Donna Simpson as well as Josh Cunningham.

Their tour and recording band includes Ben Franz and David Ross Macdonald.

Josh Cunningham said the shows will include a mix of the back catalogue and some songs from this new album.

"We are going to try to re-create what was recorded on this album," he said.

"Even stuff like the drum kit, which turned at some point into an old suitcase, and different percussive themes, with more of a spar sound, and a bit more organic, so we will try to replicate that on stage, plus some old songs people want to hear again."

Ironbark is a double-CD album with 25 songs on offer, one for each year the band has been together.

"It happened November last year when we met for a week to write songs , but without us having a vision of doing that many songs," Cunningham said.

"We had two weeks so we thought we'd do two songs a day, to have 14 or 15 songs to choose from, but after two days we had eight songs down, so we kept going, recording all the songs, and we ended up with 30, so it made sense to have 25 to tie up with the milestone we are celebrating."

Cunningham said one of the calls on Ironbark, Syria, refers to the conflict in that country.

"Donna wrote that song, from the perspective of a Syrian refugee, a man who is fleeing with young children. It's a very human and refreshing song."