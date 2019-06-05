Young Talent Time star resurfaces

YOUNG Talent Time star Joey Dee has made his return to TV more than three decades after making his singing debut.

Dee, now 42, was just nine years old when he appeared on the Johnny Young hosted singing show and is one of the series' most memorable stars.

"I was on the show with Dannii Minogue, Vince Del Tito, Natalie Miller," he recalled on Tuesday night's episode of The Voice.

"I was a kid growing up in primary school with a fan club, catching planes. It was pretty crazy when I think about it now. Even today I get people saying, 'oh I used to watch you, I used to love that show.'"

Joey Dee on Young Talent Time in 1988

A visibly nervous Dee said was scared about performing - a feeling he hadn't experienced when he was on Young Talent Time.

"Doing this whole experience you're putting yourself out there. I guess as you get older you get more fearful," Dee said.

"As a nine-year-old you're fearless so you just jump on stage and do it without even thinking. As you get older everyone doubts themselves. Doing this whole process is about overcoming that."

But despite his nerves, Dee's step back into the spotlight on The Voice was about giving music another go.

Joey Dee pictured second from left in the front row. Picture: Supplied.

""I've been out of the limelight for years and I want really to take the career to another level - I guess the time's now I either do it or I don't," he said.

Dee's performance of Bob Marley's "Redemption Song" wowed both the audience and coaches with both Boy George and Kelly Rowland turning their chairs for him.

But The Culture Club singer was puzzled by the crowd's cheering as the former child star revealed he was Joey Dee.

"OK what's going on - are you famous here?" George asked.

Dee wowed the coaches with his version of “Redemption Song”

Meanwhile Rowland was impressed by Dee's vocals, telling him: "That's a storyteller voice, you've got stories to tell, you've got some lives to change."

In the end it was Rowland's pitch that won Dee over and he decided to join the Destiny's Child singer's team.

"Yes! And he is very handsome - look at those eyes," Rowland said. "I'm married but I'm not blind."

The Voice continues Sunday 7pm on Channel 9