Shopping centre has a new owner with big plans

THE Goonellabah Village Shopping Centre is about to undertake a new lease of life from a Brisbane based fund manager who acquired the centre earlier this year.

Exceed Capital's managing director Vaughan Hayne said the acquisition of Goonellabah Village was their third asset, having previously purchased a bulky goods centre in Beenleigh Queensland and a BP travel and bulky goods centre in South Grafton New South Wales.

"We saw a great opportunity in purchasing Goonellabah Village. The centre has good bones with some strong major tenants (Coles, Liquor Land and Target) and is supported by a great mix of other local retailers."

A spokesperson said since purchasing the centre in February 2018, Exceed Capital has been undertaken several improvements to make the centre a cleaner and safer place for its customers.

All new LED lighting has been installed throughout, a complete wash down, improved car parking with new pedestrian crossings and walk ways, and the garden maintenance improved.

Mr Hayne said: "There are still some big changes to come to the centre over the upcoming months, and Exceed Capital is very excited to be able to share this with the community."

The community can be keep up to date with the centre transformation by following The Village Goonellabah Facebook Page, where project updates will be posted, along with other tenancy information.