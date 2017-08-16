The Vikings are coming to Lismore

The Vikings are ready to set camp in Lismore as part of their annual festivities. Photo: Anna Jol

WHILE the European coastline in 800 AD preferred not to see dragon-headed boats and blonde haired warriors, Lismore's CBD will be happy to celebrate the Vikings landing this weekend at Jolley Field.

Originally postponed due to the effects of flooding, the Viking celebration re-enacts Viking ways of life in Europe from 800AD to 1100AD.

The Viking horde usually descends upon Jolley field on June 25-26 for the Viking Village Solstice, hosted by Rognvald's Lith as part of the Lantern Parade festivities.

Viking Village Solstice Event Coordinator Elisha Wilson said approximately 150 re-enactors will descend upon Lismore and create a space where you can travel back in time and experience life from the dark ages.

"When we heard that the event could no longer happen on the same weekend as the lantern parade, we were disheartened, but the council gave us an opportunity to postpone the event,” Ms Wilson said.

"After discussions, we decided that we would like to give the community something to look forward to,” she said.

"The flood devastated our area, and so many people came together, dusted themselves off and picked themselves up.

"We wanted to have the same incredible spirit as we saw in our community, so we dusted ourselves off, picked ourselves up and postponed the event.

"There will be combat, archery, blacksmithing, traditional Viking crafts, plus much more.”

They will be setting up camp on Jolley fields, on the corner of Dawson and Uralba St.

The gates open at 10am, and close at 4pm on Saturday the August 19 and Sunday the August 20.

The price is $2 entry.

Parking is available in the public car park near the library.

There will be coffee, juices and smoothies, sweets and savoury foods available.

For more information please visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/VikingVillageSolsitce/