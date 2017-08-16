31°
News

The Vikings are coming to Lismore

Marc Stapelberg
| 16th Aug 2017 9:31 AM
The Vikings are ready to set camp in Lismore as part of their annual festivities. Photo: Anna Jol
The Vikings are ready to set camp in Lismore as part of their annual festivities. Photo: Anna Jol Anna Jol

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WHILE the European coastline in 800 AD preferred not to see dragon-headed boats and blonde haired warriors, Lismore's CBD will be happy to celebrate the Vikings landing this weekend at Jolley Field.

Originally postponed due to the effects of flooding, the Viking celebration re-enacts Viking ways of life in Europe from 800AD to 1100AD.

The Viking horde usually descends upon Jolley field on June 25-26 for the Viking Village Solstice, hosted by Rognvald's Lith as part of the Lantern Parade festivities.

Viking Village Solstice Event Coordinator Elisha Wilson said approximately 150 re-enactors will descend upon Lismore and create a space where you can travel back in time and experience life from the dark ages.

"When we heard that the event could no longer happen on the same weekend as the lantern parade, we were disheartened, but the council gave us an opportunity to postpone the event,” Ms Wilson said.

"After discussions, we decided that we would like to give the community something to look forward to,” she said.

"The flood devastated our area, and so many people came together, dusted themselves off and picked themselves up.

"We wanted to have the same incredible spirit as we saw in our community, so we dusted ourselves off, picked ourselves up and postponed the event.

"There will be combat, archery, blacksmithing, traditional Viking crafts, plus much more.”

They will be setting up camp on Jolley fields, on the corner of Dawson and Uralba St.

The gates open at 10am, and close at 4pm on Saturday the August 19 and Sunday the August 20.

The price is $2 entry.

Parking is available in the public car park near the library.

There will be coffee, juices and smoothies, sweets and savoury foods available.

Fans of Viking culture and ceremony had to put any historic festivities on ice as flooding had made the normal camp unsuitable for their usual Lantern Parade

For more information please visit our Facebook page www.facebook.com/VikingVillageSolsitce/

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  northern rivers events vikings

Cyclist hit by car on Tamarind Drive

Cyclist hit by car on Tamarind Drive

A FEMALE cyclist in her early 20s has been transported to Ballina Hospital

Food hub meeting could get a roasting from opponents

DIVIDES OPINION: Part of the Bangalow Rural Industries Food Precinct DA showing the acoustic and visual barriers on the western side of the facility.

Passion will be on display at Thursday's food hub meeting

An act of kindness not 'finders keepers'

One fortunate customer was informed that coins dispensed by an atm were returned by a good samaritan.

Police worked with the Commonwealth Bank Lismore branch.

All female law firm shortlisted for prestigious industry award

Randall Legal has been shortlisted as one of six finalists in the Regional/Suburban Law Firm of the Year category at the nationally-recognised 2017 Australian Law Awards.

The all female firm prides itself on going above and beyond

Local Partners

Run Riley, as fast as you can

COMPETING for Australia's toughest working dog.

Expo to help you discover your career

Do you know someone who would benefit from a Careers expo?

Richmond Valley youth are invited to careers expo on August 28.

Connect with North Coast artists on 2017 Mud Trail

On the path of the 2017 North Coast Mud Trail.

"To have completed a piece created by your own hands...is special.”

Lismore will turn into a Neon Garden this NYE

FUN: The main space at the Tropical Fruits New Year's Party 2015/2016.

Tropical Fruits are also looking for a new club manager

Warhol star brings satire show to Brunswick Heads

Penny Arcade is an American performance artist, actress, and playwright based in New York City.

Warhol muse Penny Arcade is coming to the area this weekend

CMC Rocks sets 2018 festival dates

IF YOU'RE a country music fan then make sure to mark these dates in your calendar.

‘Lose 10 kilos in two weeks’

Be Fit Food founders Kate Save and Dr Geoff Draper.

A WEIGHT loss meal plan sparked a bidding war on Shark Tank.

MOVIE REVIEW: A hillbilly heist with heart

Daniel Craig in a scene from the movie Logan Lucky.

Ocean’s 11 director steals hearts again with Logan Lucky.

Swimming with sharks an experience for Bethany

Bethany Grace Spoor, 20 discusses her skincare range with two of the investors from Channel 10's Shark Tank.

Shark Tank saw one young entrepreneur promote her business idea

Sharks slam ‘stupid’ pitch: ‘I’m sick of it’

Dr Glen Richards gives the guys a serve.

THE investors are faced with their biggest pet peeve again tonight.

Awkward encounter on The Defenders set

Defenders assemble: Krysten Ritter, Finn Jones, Charlie Cox and Mike Colter in a scene from Marvel's The Defenders.

On set with Marvel's The Defenders cast in New York.

Amber Heard hilariously trolls Barnaby Joyce online

Heard vs. Joyce: It’s on.

Aquaman actress is getting her own back after dog apology video.

Stunning golf course vistas

14/64 Broken Head Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $800,000 to...

Designed by renowned architect Ian McKay, this stylish 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment promotes easy low maintenance living. Walking into the apartment with huge...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1,3 & 4/6- Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - SOLD Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the soft sand of...

Stylish home with Ocean and Headland views

72 Killarney Crescent, Skennars Head 2478

House 4 3 2 Auction if Not...

Positioned on the highest point at Skennars Head with ocean and headland views from north to south is this immaculate bright and sunny 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom...

Incredible Resort Style Living

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 2 Contact Agent

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Idyllic Acreage In Premier Location

256 Midgen Flat Road, Newrybar 2479

House 8 6 6 $3,550,000

Situated so close to the beautiful beaches of Broken Head and with-in easy access to Byron Bay and Bangalow, is this pristine 100 acre approx. farm known as...

Fantastic Position at Entry Level

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $525,000

Perfectly located just a short walk to the vibrant main street of Mullumbimby this strata titled home provides a great opportunity for investor or owner occupier...

Stylish, Modern Apartment By The Sea

8/183 Broken Head Road, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 2 2 $650,000 to...

This as new first floor apartment offers such easy, low maintenance living and is situated within minutes' walk of Tallow Beach and shops. With a perfect north...

A NEW, MODERN LEVEL BANGALOW BUNGALOW

4 Jambos Court, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 1 OFFERS INVITED...

A perfect investment or easy care family home! Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a single level & set on a low maintenance, fenced, pet...

Spacious Character Home With Everything

4 Bangalay Court, Bangalow 2479

House 4 2 2 $985,000 to...

This beautiful, spacious and immaculate home is the total package! It has character, elevation, north/east aspect, 4 bedrooms, a large block and a pool! The...

Developer tears up couple's contract for new home

Jade and Edward Roberts were stung by the sunset clause on the first day of their honeymoon.

The developer has the right to do this under the sunset clause

Reports of Ibrahim family connections to farm and food hub

John Ibrahimat Bluesfest 2012.

REPORTS circulate colourful Sydney family have investments on the NR

Stunning, heritage-listed Coast home going under the hammer

STUNNING: Buderim House, a stunning heritage-listed Queenslander estate, is going to auction.

Coast home that played host to royalty is set for auction

Internet king Kim Dotcom house-hunting

Kim Dotcom and his partner Elizabeth Donnelly have apparently been in Queenstown scoping out houses. Photo / Kim Dotcom

Dotcom tweeted pictures and video of himself and partner Elizabeth Donnelly