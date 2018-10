EGG SURPRISE: Judy Hogan got the shock of her life when husband Tom served up a fried egg that had another egg in the whites. Pictured (left) is the small egg with another egg from the same carton.

EGG SURPRISE: Judy Hogan got the shock of her life when husband Tom served up a fried egg that had another egg in the whites. Pictured (left) is the small egg with another egg from the same carton. Contributed

JUDY Hogan, from Ballina, was set to enjoy a Sunday morning breakfast prepared by husband, Tom, a few weeks ago, until a surprise stopped her eating it.

She found nestled in the egg white of the fried egg atop the toast a small egg, completely intact.

The small egg had been inside the larger egg, which was part of a carton bought at a local supermarket.

Tom didn't notice it as he prepared the dish. Judy couldn't eat her brekky.