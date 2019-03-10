The 'unexpected result' of culling noisy miner birds

STUDY: The noisy miner is a bird in the honeyeater family, endemic to eastern and south-eastern Australia, and it's a grey bird, with a black head, orange-yellow beak and feet, a distinctive yellow patch behind the eye and white tips on the tail feathers.

THE noisy miner is a threat to many other bird species, but culling them is no solution, according to new research by the Threatened Species Recovery Hub of the National Environmental Science Program.

Lead researcher Richard Beggs, from the Australian National University, said that noisy miner numbers are now greater than before Europeans arrived in Australia, and on top of the loss of 80 per cent of southern temperate woodlands, this is having a devastating impact on many other species of woodland birds.

For the Northern Rivers ecology and some farmers, the pollination and trees and shrubs between woodlands may be interrupted as highly mobile pollinators are excluded and replaced with sedentary miner colonies.

The scientist said the study used a licensed shooter to cull all noisy miners in eight areas of woodland on farmland between Gundagai and Junee in New South Wales, across 208 ha.

"We checked that the noisy miners were completely removed from the sites using a 45-minute playback of a variety of noisy miner calls until there was no response," Mr Beggs said.

"We twice removed all noisy miners from all eight sites, but each cull created a 'vacuum effect'. Noisy miners from surrounding areas simply moved into the area after the culling stopped.

"Monitoring took place before and for 12 months after culling. Before the culls we counted 510 noisy miners across the sites, and after the culls there were 512.

"This is clear evidence that culling noisy miners doesn't work in this particular landscape.

"The result was unexpected, as noisy miners are generally thought to have a small home range and do not travel very far."

Mr Beggs said the shrubby understory has also been lost from most remaining woodland areas due to activities such like grazing.

"This has created the perfect conditions for this aggressive native honeyeater," he added.

"Noisy miners work together to defend their territory and drive other birds out of their habitat.

"It is such a problem for many species of woodland birds already threatened by habitat loss, that noisy miner aggression is now listed as a 'Key Threatening Process' under Australian environmental law.

"Culling may seem an obvious solution, but before investing precious conservation resources into this activity it is important to test if it will work."

The research has been published in Ecological Applications.