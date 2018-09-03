The unexpected hinterland hot spot people want a piece of

KYOGLE is steadily gaining momentum as one of the hinterland hot spots in Northern NSW. Nestled at the base of Fairy Mountain and surrounded by picturesque National Parks such as Border Ranges, Richmond Range and Toonumbar it is in the thick of the hinterland belt known as the "golden mile”.

As the popular coastal areas become increasingly expensive and congested the desire for more space, serenity and a "village” feel is enticing for those wanting the quintessential tree change yet still only about an hour-and-a-half drive to popular beaches at Byron or Ballina.

The village itself has a unique art deco feel, boasting several major buildings that were built in the 1930s replacing original timber structures that were destroyed by fire.

Cashed-up sea changers are inevitably drawn to the gentler, expansive form of a hinterland lifestyle which is attainable when costs are compared.

With the median house price in Byron Bay being $1.5 million and Kyogle being $285,000 it is attractive to consider exactly what you get for your investment.

Balance an acreage featuring a four-bedroom house with distant neighbours ($500,000) versus the crowded coastal confines of a one-bedroom unit ($520,000) and you can see the future of these hinterland townships.

Robert Horder from PRD Nationwide Kyogle says now is a good time to buy there.

"Sales are very strong,” Mr Horder says. "Probably over the last six months the residential market has been very active. Rural properties are still very strong. A lot of people are buying smaller rural properties for a tree change or a weekender type scenario.”

Mr Horder says a quiet, friendly, country lifestyle is appealing to many people.

"The country lifestyle is very popular,” Mr Horder says. "The main street is beginning to see a bit of cafe culture, and there is a good art scene. We are seeing a lot more people visiting Kyogle on weekends.

"It's a friendly town also, and that is becoming more and more important to buyers. You walk down the main street of Kyogle and people will say hello and be friendly. There is a lot of appeal in that.”