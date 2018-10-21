The uncontracted players who could help your club

Jarryd Blair, Jake Neade, Dan Menzel and Brendon Goddard are among a number of uncontracted free agents who could help other clubs.

Jarryd Blair, Jake Neade, Dan Menzel and Brendon Goddard are among a number of uncontracted free agents who could help other clubs.

THE trade period is done and dusted and the AFL draft is still a month away, but there a still a number of players facing uncertain futures.

Could these uncontracted hopefuls help your club?

Here's a look at some of the players who will either be hoping their club shows faith, or they can find a lifeline elsewhere through the feeding frenzy of delisted free agency (November 1-8) or the national or rookie drafts.

JAKE NEADE

It's decision time for Port on Neade. The tiny small forward managed just eight games in 2018 and could be on the way out the door. With Collingwood stamping Kayle Kirby's papers, could the 24-year-old goal-sneak be an experienced upgrade?

BRENDON GODDARD

BJ won't be at Essendon next year and age might have wearied his game, but he is still an elite ball-user who can provide run and carry off the half-back. Could slip straight into Matthew Scharenberg's role at Collingwood, where he wouldn't need to dominate, or could Geelong take on another veteran?

MICHAEL BARLOW

Gold Coast was crying out for experienced ball-winners last season, but only gave Barlow three games, leaving him to rack up 50-plus in the NEAFL every week. Only plays one way, but he's pretty good at that, finding a mountain of the footy. A guy with the type of character to battle back from the injuries he has sustained has to have some value, even as a presence on the training track. Has signed at Werribee in the VFL, but don't rule out an AFL call-up. Carlton could use him as a mentor for Patrick Cripps, Will Setterfield and Matthew Kennedy in the engine room.

DANIEL MENZEL

Cops plenty of flack for his inability to tackle but you'd probably struggle too if you'd had four knee reconstructions. Will Geelong appreciate the 27-year-old for what he is - the only forward other than Tom Hawkins who kicks goals at the Cattery - or could he help a club like Brisbane boost their attack? The warmer weather would be good for his ailing body. Has told the Cats he wants a two-year deal this time round.

BILLY HARTUNG

Has always been a running machine, but is he a footballer? Struggles by foot and hasn't worked at Hawthorn or North Melbourne. Will a third-club take a chance? Hail Mary, maybe St Kilda, who are crying out for outside run. If they don't, hard to see anyone else.

TOM SHERIDAN

A running machine who looked impressive at times for Fremantle. The Dockers are reportedly headed in a different direction and Sheridan, still 24, should have suitors. This guy could be the golden nugget of the delisted free agents. Didn't have a great time of it at the Dockers, but a fresh start at St Kilda or Essendon could be what the doctor ordered.

JACOB TOWNSEND

Rumour has it the Tigers want to lock in the 2017 premiership sensation, but he could be starved for opportunity in a loaded Richmond forward line. If Geelong is looking to add a hard edge to its forward line, he'd be perfect to add the defensive pressure the Cats have been craving.

TOM BUGG

An old fashioned tagger who plays on the edge. With Ben Jacobs concussion issues, could he be one that would appeal to Brad Scott as a back up option, because we know he loves a tagger?

RYAN SCHOENMAKERS

Much-maligned by Hawthorn fans, Schoenmakers has been a versatile player at both ends for the Hawks. Expect him to go on, but could be kept out of the side unless injury strikes. The Hawks need him more than anything.

JARRYD BLAIR

A Bucks favourite who doesn't always get a lot of love from the Collingwood faithful. Just the two games last season and it's hard to see him ever playing another for the Pies. The game might have gone past the diminutive 28-year-old. Brings all the off-field character and credibility a club like Gold Coast is desperately lacking.

BRENDAN WHITECROSS

Finally got that elusive flag - albeit a VFL one - this year. Whitecross bleeds brown and gold, but are his days at the Hawks over? A hard nut who can play decent footy in a number of positions, but options appear limited if the Hawks don't give him another deal.

JORDAN MURDOCH

Has played two finals in the past two years for just eight and seven disposals. Might struggle when the heat is truly on and while he played 16 games for the Cats last season, the speedy wingman might be hunting for a new home.

KYLE CHENEY

The popular redhead played seven of the last eight games of the season for the Crows, but could be hoping a fourth club will take a chance on him.