Phil Hillyard END OF YEAR 2015
Cricket

The Ultimate Australian cricket quiz... part TWO!

8th Apr 2020 6:00 AM

You smashed our first Coronavirus quarantine quiz out of the park, but let's see how you handle the heat in round two!

We've crunched the numbers, trawled the record books and delved into the depths of our own twisted cricket brains to, hopefully, have you well and truly stumped.

So grab a cuppa, pop down into a comfy seat and get ready for a few bouncers!

 

