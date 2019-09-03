Menu
NEW INFRASTRUCTURE: The proposed site of the new Mingoola waste transfer station.
Council News

The transformation to landfill sites helping to reduce waste

Jackie Munro
by
3rd Sep 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AS PART of its new waste management strategy, Tenterfield Shire Council has been converting a number of landfills throughout the shire into waste transfer stations.

The council said the conversion of landfill and bulk bin to waste transfer stations was designed to reduce waste through recycling.

Mingoola is the only remaining bulk bin residential collection service, and at their July ordinary meeting, councillors were asked to decide whether to approve the recommendation to seek a licence for use of the land adjoining the current site on Springfield Rd.

At the meeting councillors resolved to seek a licence to construct a waste transfer station on about 10ha at the southern most end of Lot 7018 at Mingooola.

The motion was moved by Cr Greg Sauer and carried by Cr Bob Rogan.

