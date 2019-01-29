The big winners at Flickerfest

FLICKERFEST: Filmmakers, jury and organisers at Byron All Shorts over the weekend in Mullumbimby.

REALITY films and documentaries were the big winners at Byron All Shorts 2019.

The short film festival showcased 15 projects by Northern Rivers filmmakers, as part of the Byron Bay leg of Flickerfest 2019.

The winners were:

IQ & Flickerfest Jury Award Best Short Film: Libby by Elsa Stewart (SAE Byron), an intimate character study of 90-year-old Libby Mills from Putney, Vermont, USA, who's heartfelt story took audiences on an emotional journey of love, loss and resilience.

SAE Qantm Creative Media Institute Jury Award Emerging Talent: Act Natural by Luca Fox and produced by Natalie Grube.

A short film that exhibited the inner battle that occurs in people with high-functioning autism as they engage in every day conversation.

SCCU Audience Award Best Short Film: This year there was a draw in this category. One winner was Foil Man, by Krista Werner.

Foil Man told the story of an alien that arrives on the Northern Rivers to encounter some of the locals.

The second winner on this category was Courage For The Long Haul by Rani Brown. This documentary features two women talking about their roles within a movement of thousands, sharing insights into what sustains them.

Highly commended, and receiving the Sheer Fun & Entertainment Award was Dolls by Clare Sladden and Jasmine Sladden. In this film, a group of plucky dolls initiate an emotional break-up in a last attempt to escape a toxic relationship.

Also highly commended and receiver of the Encouragement Award was Seeking Safety by Lizzie Kirkpatrick, from Cape Byron Steiner.

The film contrasts the lives of two unlikely friends: a 14-year old girl (Kirkpatrick) growing up in the safety of Byron Shire and an Afghan refugee.

Other highly commended films were Spirit Walker by Darius Devas about Clinton Pryor; and Githabul Return by Dailan Pugh, Jennie Dell and Jimmy Malecki about white settlers in Northern NSW.