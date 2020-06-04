Menu
The time is ripe to push ‘buy Aussie-made’

Susanna Freymark
4th Jun 2020 4:59 PM
ONE MP is making a private push for people to buy Aussie-made products.

In Kevin Hogan's seat of Page in northern NSW, Norco is the obvious choice for milk products as it is owned by farmers and is a true local business.

READ: How China's blacklisting impacted Casino meatworks

But the MP is highlighting other products such as Madura tea, Brookfarm museli made in Byron Shire, Sunshine sugar and locally brewed beers on his Facebook Page and unsurprisingly the response has been positive.

"Two weeks ago I was shopping and was looking at labels to see where everything was from," Mr Hogan said.

It prompted him to invite local producers to contact him and he is compiling a definitive list.

READ: Councils out of funds for troubling bridge

Take Sunshine Sugar at Broadwater.

"Every cane farmer in our region supplies Sunshine Sugar and it is processed locally," he said.

Yet people still think CSR sugar is Australian but it is owned by a company in Singapore.

He talked about SimplyClean, a company based in Lismore that make "great quality cleaning products," he said.

 

NSW Nationals MP Kevin Hogan in Parliament House in Canberra. PICTURE GARY RAMAGE
"If you are locally owned and have a foreign owned competitor, please message me or email me your data and I will spread the news," he told his Facebook followers.

He wouldn't be drawn on commenting on the Chinese government's recent tariffs and black-listing affecting one of the major business in Mr Hogan's seat.

Northern Cooperative Meat company in Casino was one of four abattoirs hit by China's ban.

Casino is also home to Global Foods who make beef jerky.

Despite products being labelled as Aussie Made with a grading system, it needed to be made clearer to consumers.

Ritchies Supermarket in Kyogle is one of the few who have an entire shelf dedicated to food products from the Northern Rivers making it easy for shoppers to buy local.

Click this link to contact Kevin Hogan.

 

 

