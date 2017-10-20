28°
The time has come to ditch the Nationals: LETTER

KEITH Duncan, of Pimlico, wrote this letter in relation to the Nationals' preselection process:

BOY I loved the letter from Bede Burke, chairman NSW Nationals (The Northern Star, October 14), Pick a Nat.

Now the one candidate worth picking that actually had something important to offer Lismore pulled out of the race because he was subjected to homophobic insults.

Yes, Rod Bruem, the co-ordinator of the Richmond River Rescue Group, who is doing great work to restore the health of the Wilsons and Richmond rivers, was treated poorly by the Nationals during this preselection process.

Was it because of his lifestyle, or because his river rescue policy may have upset the Nationals voter base, or was it both?

Now selecting one of the remaining candidates is like choosing between tweedle dee and tweedle dum.

The time has arrived for Lismore to go the extra yard and finally ditch the Nationals altogether and elect a candidate from a more progressive political party.

It went within a whisker of happening at the last State election.

Hopefully Rod Bruem will ignore the knuckle draggers and continue with the vital work he is doing in restoring the health of our rivers, an issue that the Nationals have ignored for decades and is going to be an issue with voters in the leadup to the 2019 State election.

Remember, the Nationals now only hold Lismore by a very small margin.

Keith Duncan,

Pimlico.

