Richmond Valley Council, Casino.
Jasmine Burke
Council News

The three hot topics on council's agenda

Jackie Munro
by
20th Aug 2019 10:42 AM
COVERING everything from roads, to upgrading facilities and grant applications, tonight's Richmond Valley Council meeting has a jam-packed agenda.

Stan Payne Oval

Following a motion at the May ordinary meeting earlier this year, councillors will tonight be presented with a report outlining plans for an upgrade to Stan Payne Oval at Evans Head.

The report includes an outline of proposed scope of works for the facility, which includes the addition of an 'all abilities' unisex toilet to address the community's needs.

Caniaba Road petition

Council has recently received a petition from property owners on Caniaba Road, Meldrums Road, Figtree Lane and several other road users demanding council bitumen seal Caniaba Road, as well as requesting dust fall analysis be carried out and a speed reduction be put in place.

Council staff have inspected the road and considered the petition and will present their report to councillors at the meeting.

Environmental Charter review

Richmond Valley Council have conducted a review of their Environmental Charter, first adopted in 2016.

Council staff will present their findings whether to amend the Charter or to keep it as it stands.

  • The August ordinary meeting will commence tonight at 5pm in the council chambers, 10 Graham Place, Casino.
Lismore Northern Star

