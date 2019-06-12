Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Soccer: Clinton FC's Christopher McDougall and Nerimbera's Michael Cay.
Soccer: Clinton FC's Christopher McDougall and Nerimbera's Michael Cay. Allan Reinikka ROK160319asoccer5
Soccer

Football CQ teams warned of potential referee boycott

NICK KOSSATCH
by
12th Jun 2019 8:09 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

SOCCER: WORK is being done to prevent a potential soccer referee walkout from Football central Queensland Premier League senior games this weekend. 

Below is the statement released by FCQ operations manager Kerry Gray on Tuesday afternoon.

Soccer - Frenchville player Michael Cay playing Central at Ryan Park.
Soccer - Frenchville player Michael Cay playing Central at Ryan Park. Michelle Gately

"Our referees have expressed concern over the ongoing unacceptable behaviour of some spectators and club officials at games," it said.

"As a result, we have tabled a range of measures for clubs to implement from this weekend onwards.

"These measures were raised and accepted at the club presidents' meeting held in Gladstone on Monday night."

Measures will be presented tonight in another club president's meeting in Rockhampton.

"Consideration has been made to potentially withdraw referees from this weekend's senior matches if clubs are unwilling to implement these measures, however this is the least preferred option," the statement read.

central soccer football club clinton soccer editors picks football central queensland soccer queensland
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    'Poverty line': Councillors give themselves a pay rise

    premium_icon 'Poverty line': Councillors give themselves a pay rise

    Council News THE fee increase comes as Lismore City Council is considering a 31 per cent rate hike over five years.

    • 12th Jun 2019 9:15 AM
    'Nothing to lose' by being ambitious for our future

    premium_icon 'Nothing to lose' by being ambitious for our future

    Community Demographer says we're like back of an 'old watch'

    Missing backpacker's family ask for 'any clues' to find him

    Missing backpacker's family ask for 'any clues' to find him

    News A GoFundMe campaign has been started by the teen's family

    REVEALED: Northern Rivers shark hotspot

    premium_icon REVEALED: Northern Rivers shark hotspot

    Environment Drone data shows where sharks are being spotted in NSW