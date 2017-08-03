The Teskey Brothers: Soul and Blues with an Aussie flavour

MELBOURNE: Soul band The Teskey Brothers are Sam and Josh Teskey plus Liam Gough (drums) and Brendon Love (bass).

JUST announced in the line up of the Mullum Music Festival 2017, the Teskey Brothers are an old band with an old sound that sounds particularly new and fresh.

The band, in its current configuration, has been playing together for almost 12 years, but they only released their first full album last January.

Sam and Josh Teskey discovered American soul music of the 1960s via their parents' record collection and were immediately taken.

As teenagers, the two brothers jammed night after night in the bungalow behind their family home on the outskirts of Melbourne, devouring the R&B songbook and absorbing the tricks of the blues trade.

In 2008, they joined with Liam Gough (drums) and Brendon Love (bass) to form The Teskey Brothers.

The group spent the next eight years cutting their teeth in Melbourne city-fringe pubs and backyard party jams.

At last, in January, the band emerged from their home studio with a self-produced debut album Half Mile Harvest.

Despite a low-key release campaign, the band had three sold-out shows to launch the record in Melbourne.

Frontman and vocalist Josh Teskey said the band is very happy about the buzz around the album.

"This year has been a big change, since the release of the album, and it's because it's the first time that we record something that depicts what we do live," he said.

"We've been out playing this kind of music for many years.

Josh Teskey said is his love for Soul that gives him his particular style of singing.

"I have always loved Soul and connected with the music, and loved the old Otis Redding records, all those husky and rough-ended Soul singers," he said.

"I guess I developed my own style over the years."

Their families were a big influence, with their father being a singer songwriter and their uncle being a soul drummer in the 1970s; both were part of a band called Nancy and the Satellites.

"They played Soul music to the American troops pretty much through the whole Vietnam War."

For details visit theteskeybrothers.com.