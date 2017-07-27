The Terrace to get priority attention

BYRON Shire Council has started road works on The Terrace at Brunswick Heads, a project will improve the street for locals, businesses and visitors.

The work is expected to take four weeks, weather permitting, and local shops and cafes will remain open for business as usual during this time.

The Byron Shire Council's Manager of Works, Tony Nash, said the $380,000 project was funded via money raised from the special rate variation.

"The Terrace is one of the most heavily used roads in Brunswick Heads and the reconstruction work, which includes the laying of a new asphalt surface, has been identified as a priority for the town,” Mr Nash said.

"Because The Terrace is in the central business district and traffic is generally heavy we are mindful of minimising disruptions to businesses and the community,” he said.

"For this reason we will close the entire road for the duration of the project which will allow work to be completed much faster,” Mr Nash said.

"We encourage everyone to continue to support the local shops and services during this time,” he said.

Byron Shire Council staff have been working with the Brunswick Heads Chamber of Commerce and business operators to implement measures to reduce the impact of the road works.

"Work will start at 10am and finish at 6pm which will allow cafes to get their busy breakfast service finished.

Council will also provide some businesses with a discount on their footpath dining fees.

"We have written to residents and businesses that will be directly affected by the roadwork, and undertaken a letter box drop to let people know what is happening,” Mr Nash said.

For more information about the project go to www.byron.nsw.gov.au/road-works or call Hank Spangler on 6685 9300.