The tale of the tape for Ballina boxers

BALLINA boxers Kyel Salt and Aaron Tremayne have returned home with national titles after wins at the Australian Golden Gloves tournament in Brisbane.

Aaron is only 11 years old and has been a standout performer, competing against older opponents in Queensland this year.

Salt, 22, has shown plenty of heart during his time in the ring with his superior fitness leading him to win three titles in a short period of time.

About 400 boxers were part of the competition with it one of the pinnacle events for fighters not at the Olympic or professional level.

The pair are currently the pride of the Ballina RSL Youth Club gym where they have trained under Brandon Higgins and Nick Pozoglou for the past eight months.

"It's a big achievement and we're really proud of what they've been able to do in a short period of time,” Higgins said.

"They have trained here previously under other coaches that did a lot of work with them, too.

"Kyel has won three titles in the last three months and Aaron has two so that puts them at a higher level.

"They put the effort in and hard work has paid off for both of them.

"The boys put pressure (on their opponents), make them miss and make them pay.

"That's what they do best and they string their combinations together really well.”

Salt is in the 69kg open division while Aaron fights in the 36kg under-13 division.

Age restrictions means he cannot compete in NSW until he is 14 years old.

He won every round in each bout in Brisbane while Salt showed plenty of determination to come away with the final win.

"Aaron had a nice, tidy fight and his technique was spot on. He didn't brawl at all and counter attacked when he needed to,” Higgins said.

"By the time he comes around to the NSW age it will be very interesting and he will have already had a number of fights under his belt.

"Kyel wants to go as far as he can go in boxing and with his ability and dedication I believe he will.”

The pair are sponsored locally by Bonefish Bar and Grill Ballina, Eight Brothers Barbershop, Intersport Ballina and The Lennox Hotel.