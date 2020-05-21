The symphony that changed Tilly’s life

Tilly Jones mainly focuses on Cello and composing but can play up to five instruments. (CREDIT: Adam Daunt)

AT JUST 18, Tilly Jones has already been subject to a documentary, and worked with the Australian Chamber Orchestra as well as Camera Obscura.

It’s a substantial resume, but Jones' talent is being recognised after starring in the Screenworks documentary, Tilly’s Symphony, which she says changed her life.

“That short film, when it was put out in the world, had a snowball effect for me, the Australian Chamber Orchestra saw the film and asked me to compose three pieces for the ACO move project … I got to spend six months in France working on a project which was amazing,” Tilly said.

“In 2018, the Tilly’s Symphony film got entered into Cinema Touching Disability film festival and the director of that film festival asked me if I wanted to compose some music for the festival opening … I got flown over with my mum to attend the film festival in Austin, Texas to attend the festival which was amazing,” Tilly said.

Diagnosed with cerebral palsy, alongside ADHD and aspergers, Tilly has refused to let that stop her as she chases her musical goals.

Recently, Tilly has focused mainly on cello and also composing music, despite being able to play up to five instruments.

“A couple of years ago, my cello teacher Michael said ‘I am not sure you’re going to be able to get to grade five cello’ and now I am working on grade eight cello,” Tilly said

“That’s the other cool thing about learning these instruments, if and when my body kind of deteriorates because of my disability, I am probably not going to be able to play high level stuff but I can still compose and use my strengths,” Tilly said.

While there are attempts to grow the Lismore music scene, the Northern Rivers Conservatorium has become a second home to Tilly, where she hones her skills.

“I’ve been here for ten years now so it’s kind of my second home, it’s a really fun place and the teachers are amazing and I’ve made heaps of friends from here … it’s really cool and supportive,” Tilly said.

Currently, Tilly is interning for the Flowers of War project in Canberra, a project supported by the Australian War Memorial, while focusing on completing her HSC.

You can find more of Tilly’s work via SoundCloud at Tilly Jones Composer.