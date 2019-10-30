The sweet deal on compostable packaging

BALLINA Honey now offers honey products packaged in compostable sachets.

The family business has operated from Pimlico for the past 11 years, and is owned by bee-keeper Rob Blair-Hickman.

Made out of sugar cane fibre, the new 1kg packaging is smaller than the one previously used by the company. At home, customers can decant the honey into a glass jar or dispenser for use.

The pouch can be put in a composting pile or it can go into the green bin, making single use plastic packaging unnecessary.

"I love it. The packaging is strong enough, I've been using it for online sales for months and have had nothing but fantastic feedback about it, and if customers bring them back, I'll refill it, " Mr Blair-Hickman said.

"Even if it ends up as landfill at the tip, after 300 days under the sun, this package is gone," he explained.

The bee-keper's intention to help the environment is so strong that he's looking into removing paper labels and use eco-friendly ink to stamp the info required.

"I'd love to sell more sugar cane fibre packaged honey than the one in plastic containers, but I need people to know how fantastic this new technology is and give it a go," he said.

Rob Blair-Hickman said he would re-fill any plastic or glass jar customer would take to his farm, but he does not like selling single-use plastic containers and is hoping to discontinue using them in the future.

"At the moment, the compostable packaging is dearer than plastic, but I sell them at the same price. I don't make as much money but it's something I really believe in, it's the right thing to do for the planet."

The businessman wondered why this area is not producing packaging from sugar cane fibre yet.

"Why wouldn't someone step up and do this? It can't be that hard!" he said.

The company is working towards having their honey products available for sale at independent supermarkets in the Northern Rivers in the near future.

With each box containing 20,000 bees, Mr Blair-Hickman keeps more than two million bees on the Northern Rivers, producing 80 to 100 kilos of honey per hive, per year.