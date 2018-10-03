The suburb where it pays to snap up a historic home

CHARACTER HOME: A Girards Hill residence at 63 Esmonde St is move-in ready while allowing a buyer to put their own stamp on the property.

CHARACTER HOME: A Girards Hill residence at 63 Esmonde St is move-in ready while allowing a buyer to put their own stamp on the property. Supplied

THERE'S one pocket of the Northern Rivers where it pays off to snap up a heritage or retro house.

New data from real estate experts Herron Todd White shows Girards Hill in Lismore was the leading suburb for those looking for a slice of property history.

The report said within Lismore and the surrounding rural townships of Kyogle and Casino, Girards Hill was the prime locale for renovators over the past decade.

"Girards Hill holds a unique standing... as it is primarily the favourite haunt of prospective purchasers looking for the heritage factor,” the report said.

"The suburb's attraction is not only is it within close proximity of Lismore CBD, it's the plethora of tired, older-style homes which have benefited from the elbow grease of the various tradespersons to provide fully-renovated, timber-clad character homes.”

The report said unrenovated two and three-bedroom timber homes in Girards Hill attracted prices between $250,000 and $350,000.

Extensively renovated homes could fetch as much as $500,000 to $600,000 depending on land, dwelling size and position.

Professionals co-principal Sharon Dowling said a property at 63 Esmonde St, Girards Hill, listed for sale at $349,500, was an excellent opportunity to acquire a character home.

She said the residence dated from the late 1940s or early 50s and featured high ceilings and polished floorboards.

"This house is on a 643sqm block, has three bedrooms and one bathroom, a modern kitchen and while it's the heart of Girards Hill, it's on a quiet street,” Ms Dowling said.

"The home is move-in ready, however, there's opportunity for the buyer to put their own stamp on the property.”

Ms Dowling said the house had plenty of character, but "it's not a cute little cottage”.

"This is a great house, perfect for a young family, a couple or retired people,” she said.

"It's on a battle-axe block which gives you lots privacy.”

Ms Dowling said investors were also showing interest as a quality tenant was currently renting the property on a short lease.