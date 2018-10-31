The streets welcoming your little monsters this Halloween
IT'S Halloween and your little monster may be one of hundred's of little Lismore trick or treaters doing the rounds of the neighbourhood tonight.
If you want to make sure they will be welcome, check the list of participating addresses below.
Goonellabah
Dean Close, 9
Figtree Dr, 85
Invercauld Rd
Lee Cres
Mark Place
Pindari Cres
Rous Rd
Westview Dr
Girards Hill
Parkes St
Lismore
Allamanda Place
Baskin Robbins, Molesworth St
Clyde St, 23
Coles Supermarket
Orion St, 143
East Lismore
Atlas St
Ballina Rd, 173
Ballina Rd, 189
Caldwell Avenue
Dalley St
East Lismore Bowling Club
Lismore Heights
Carolina St
Cooling St
O'Flynn St, 42
Opal Cres
South Lismore
Caniaba St, 21
Casino St
Centre St
Charles St
Crown St
Meadow Dr
Phyllis St
Union St no. 101, ARRG Op Shop opp Railway
Other Activities
'Halloween and the Coming of Spring' an event by the Nimbin Bush Theatre from 3-6pm https://www.facebook.com/events/308081736615841/
Halloween Fright Night Screenings at Birch Carrol & Coyle Lismore from 7pm, 1978 John Carpenter classic Halloween followed by the all-new Halloween https://www.eventcinemas.com.au/Promotions/Halloween