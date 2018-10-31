Menu
Streets open for Lismore trick or treaters
Family Fun

The streets welcoming your little monsters this Halloween

by Alison Paterson and Cath Piltz
31st Oct 2018 11:00 AM

IT'S Halloween and your little monster may be one of hundred's of little Lismore trick or treaters doing the rounds of the neighbourhood tonight.

If you want to make sure they will be welcome, check the list of participating addresses below.

Goonellabah

Dean Close, 9

Figtree Dr, 85

Invercauld Rd

Lee Cres

Mark Place

Pindari Cres

Rous Rd

Westview Dr

Girards Hill

Parkes St

Lismore

Allamanda Place

Baskin Robbins, Molesworth St

Clyde St, 23

Coles Supermarket

Orion St, 143

East Lismore

Atlas St

Ballina Rd, 173

Ballina Rd, 189

Caldwell Avenue

Dalley St

East Lismore Bowling Club

Lismore Heights

Carolina St

Cooling St

O'Flynn St, 42

Opal Cres

South Lismore

Caniaba St, 21

Casino St

Centre St

Charles St

Crown St

Meadow Dr

Phyllis St

Union St no. 101, ARRG Op Shop opp Railway

Other Activities

'Halloween and the Coming of Spring' an event by the Nimbin Bush Theatre from 3-6pm https://www.facebook.com/events/308081736615841/

Halloween Fright Night Screenings at Birch Carrol & Coyle Lismore from 7pm, 1978 John Carpenter classic Halloween followed by the all-new Halloween https://www.eventcinemas.com.au/Promotions/Halloween

halloween northern rivers whatson participating addresses trick or treaters
