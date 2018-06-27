The story has ended for much loved book shop

Lennox Bookmark owner Beth Heldt has a passion for books and has hand picked over 10,000 books for customers.

AFTER almost a decade of operating a beloved little Lennox Head book shop will close its doors for good on August 3.

Lennox Bookmark owner Beth Heldt has a passion for books and has hand picked over 10,000 books for customers over the years.

"When we moved here 20 years ago there was no book shop. I opened it (9 years ago) so that it was a family friendly job because I had a small child and it's just a need. Every community should have a book shop," Mrs Heldt said.

Since then Mrs Heldt's shop has become a focal point and meeting place for the Lennox Head community.

"There are so many lonely people, single parents and people that don't have anyone and they just come in and tell you their troubles and buy a book, bring a coffee and have a chat," Mrs Heldt said.

"It's a bit like a dating service, there is nothing more satisfying than finding a book for someone that they'll just love."

"It's a real skill that I have had to acquire, working out what is going to make them so happy to read and same with the kids, it is so important to hook them into reading at a young age."

Long time resident Monty Gibbs said it will be a significant loss to the community.

"Beth has just been one of those people when you get to know her you want to go back and keep buying things from her because she runs a very efficient business," Mr Gibbs said.

"She goes that extra mile to look after the people."

"She finds books for you if you can't find it, she's local, she goes out of her way, she has a return policy for books and she gives you subsidy back on the book."

Six months ago a Byron Bay owned book shop opened four doors down which has ultimately affected the small Lennox Head business.

"I would have liked to have sold my business, but because that other book shop is there I can't sell," Mrs Heldt said.

"It's a shame to not be able to go out with $30,000 or $40,000 for a little second-hand bookshop, fully stocked."

"I'm very sad, I've got a deep connection to the community... but it is time to move on."

Mr Gibbs said he will now go back to borrowing books from the library because he would rather support local business.

"I have never been in (the new book shop) and probably never will. I have always been loyal to Beth and I think a lot of people feel the same way," Mr Gibbs said.

"I see it happening a lot in country towns, people come in and the local person moves out and you lose that atmosphere and lose that local identity and I think it is just sad."

Lennox Bookmark closing down sale started this week with 33 per cent off all books.