The story behind the face that's popped up on a rural shed

STUNNING: A new mural has been created along Keerrong Road by Sydney-based Capiche Art. The local mural was the artist's first stop on their regional tour.

STUNNING: A new mural has been created along Keerrong Road by Sydney-based Capiche Art. The local mural was the artist's first stop on their regional tour. Capiche Art

HAVE you noticed the new face on Keerrong Road?

Sydney-based street artist Katie Cesaro, known as Capiche, completed the paste-up artwork on a shed in the locality last weekend.

The black and white paste-up at Keerrong, near The Channon, is the first in what Ms Cesaro called her "regional tour".

"This piece, Mr Big Ears, he's a fictional character," she said.

"I work entirely on instinct. It's not until I get to a location that I pick which images would suit that location. It's very tailored to the landscape, I pick somewhere and go through and manipulate images to customise it to suit."

Ms Cesaro said when she was working on the Keerrong paste-up, she focused on exaggerating the features to appeal to children.

"As I was creating this, I had this idea that I love where kids can go down there with their families and look at it and have a bit of a giggle," she said.

Ms Cesaro said a paste-up is created after manipulating an image in editing software, before printing the image in sections on large pieces of paper before pasting them onto a surface as a large-scale image.

She created Capiche five years ago and has created a number of works in urban landscapes in Sydney, such as abandoned factories, but found herself wanting to expand out into a more rural location.

"It's very different being able to work in all of these beautiful landscapes," she said.

"Ideally I would like to set up an art trail with a map, to allow people to just jump in the car and cruise around and see some art."

Ms Cesaro said she has already secured a second location for a new work, but said she would "love" at least two more locations.

She said she was attracted to the area while visiting a friend, and as soon as she found the old shed on the roadside, she knew it would be the perfect canvas.

"It's such a beautiful backdrop with that huge tree framing the shed, I knew it would be perfect," she said.

"Luckily the landowner was really excited to be able to feature some art on the shed, and she was really supportive and on board with the plans."

Ms Cesaro said if you have a shed or outbuilding which you would like to see come to life with a paste-up, you can contact Capiche Art on Instagram or email capicheprojects@gmail.com.