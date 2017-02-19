31°
News

The story behind that amazing fire fighter photo

Alina Rylko
| 19th Feb 2017 5:45 PM
Lennox Head RFS member Doug Langdon â€" Volunteer Member
Lennox Head RFS member Doug Langdon â€" Volunteer Member Shane Smallcombe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

FIREFIGHTERS from several brigades worked around the clock with shifts up to 14 hours to keep a Lennox Head bushfire contained over the weekend.

At least 33 properties at Alison Ave and Coopers Close were to the boundary of the 473-hectare smouldering blaze, which occasionally broke out in flames.

On Friday night, flames jumped up to 30m after crossing Ross Lane, then windy conditions on Saturday caused a flare-up on Coast Rd.

After a week of burning, half-a-dozen multi-million-dollar properties at Linnaeus estate were still considered within exposure range.

Volunteers braved difficult wetland terrain and two water bombers were tasked to pick up water from Lake Ainsworth to douse the fire.

Lennox Head Rural Fire Brigade president Monty Gibbs praised the combined brigades' efforts and the community's help.

"The operation was very professional all the way from the top to the fighters on the ground; it was outstanding work by everyone,” Mr Gibbs said.

"We were donated overnight accommodation; there were residents saying 'come and get ice from our machine', and young children making us cakes,” he said.

"I just couldn't be more proud.”

Captain Bill McKenzie said after being on call all week, brigades were relieved conditions eased last night, with a 95% chance of rain and thunderstorms.

"There's certainly not a lot left to burn,” he said.

"As a volunteer, when it drags on for a week it gets pretty tough, but we do get a lot of help from the community.

"Yesterday the donations of food and drinks was fantastic, I think all the brigades appreciated it very much.

"Everyone is well aware of what's at stake and they work wonderfully well together.”

Firefighters in Ross Lane at Lennox Head containing a blaze that has been burning for several days.
Firefighters in Ross Lane at Lennox Head containing a blaze that has been burning for several days. Contributed

Deputy Captain Shane Smallcombe took the photo of Doug Langdon, featured on tomorrow's Northern Star front page.

"We were up there mopping up (putting out any hotspots) in some of the scrub fire that was burning east of the Coast Rd,” Mr Smallcombe said.

"Doug is a transfer volunteer from Taree who started started here two weeks ago after been in the service a few years, so he got a good initiation. ,” he said.

"I was taking the photo so we could get a reference of him to how much burnt area was in there, because before that I had a photo without him and it was all black with no reference points.

TOP TEAM: Lennox Head RFS volunteer member Phil Bradley, Captain Bill McKenzie, volunteer Julia Slingsby and volunteer Doug Langdon at the Lennox Head fire.
TOP TEAM: Lennox Head RFS volunteer member Phil Bradley, Captain Bill McKenzie, volunteer Julia Slingsby and volunteer Doug Langdon at the Lennox Head fire. Shane Smallcombe

"Sent to our district office to have a look at to establish how big the burned out area was.

"It was about 80 metres wide by about 300 metres long.

"There's been an incredible reaction to it really, a great show of community spirit. I think it was just one of those lucky moment photos.”

By Sunday afternoon tired firefighters were hopeful the blaze was under control and cooling.

Lennox Head Rural Fire Brigade desperately needs volunteers.

To joins its crew of 12 the next meeting is on Wednesday, February 22.

Fire fighters worked around the clock to battle a smouldering blaze north of Lennox Head on Saturday and Sunday.
Fire fighters worked around the clock to battle a smouldering blaze north of Lennox Head on Saturday and Sunday. Contributed
Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lennnox head rural fire brigade lennox head fire

The story behind that amazing fire fighter photo

The story behind that amazing fire fighter photo

"I think it was just one of those lucky moment photos.”

Wanted on warrant: Dane Lickiss

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Dane Lickiss

Police are seeking community assistance in locating Dane Lickiss

Reader calls Lismore Mayor to ‘get his head out of the sand’

A supplied image obtained Sunday, Aug 3, 2014 of drugs and cash seized at Glenugie near Grafton in NSW on Sunday, Aug 3, 2014. More than $500,000 worth of methylamphetamine (ice) and cash has been seized from a car after the driver was allegedly caught speeding on a northern NSW highway. (AAP Image/ NSW Police) NO ARCHIVING, EDITRIAL USE ONLY

Northern Rivers ice problem broadcast nationwide

Ballina mum finds blade in nappy bag

Shocked shopper finds 3 inch blade rusty blade hidden in baby bag compartment.

Shocked shopper finds 3 inch blade rusty blade hidden in compartment

Local Partners

Children's author rosy about upcoming launch of first book

AUTHOR Scott Rheuben will soon launch Roses are NOT Red in Lismore.

Rainbow club shines at Gold Coast regatta

Rainbow Region Dragon Boat Club at the Gold Coast's Broadwater regatta.

Teams battled it out in blistering heat

The Waifs announce second Northern Rivers show

25 YEARS: ARIA award-winning band The Waifs returns Bangalow with two shows.

Ironbark is their new album, celebrating the band's 25th anniversary

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

New season apples have arrived at the markets. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Apples, okra, ginger, longans are now available

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

LONG TERM: Lismore Car Boot Market has been operating for more than quarter of a century under Lismore Shopping Square.

Where to get fresh produce and good coffee from

Star Wars: The Last Jedi mystery already solved

A KEY mystery surrounding the title of episode eight in the Star Wars franchise has just been solved.

Kids' game "full of f**king paedophiles" according to dad

A mortified dad has expressed serious concerns over an online game

Lisa Marie Presley's ex caught with child pics: court

Lisa Marie Presley, at right, and her husband, Michael Lockwood back in 2010. FILE

Lisa Marie, 49, claimed she was left “sick to her stomach”

Robert Irwin introduces Jimmy Fallon to wild guests

Robert Irwin introduces Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon to a cuddly sloth.

ROBERT Irwin continues Steve's legacy.

The Waifs announce second Northern Rivers show

25 YEARS: ARIA award-winning band The Waifs returns Bangalow with two shows.

Ironbark is their new album, celebrating the band's 25th anniversary

Andy Saunders brings race, family and life into comedy

ON STAGE: Australian comedian Andy Saunders wants to help us all lighten up.

Part of NORPA's Lismore Laughs 2017

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Two homes in Mullumbimby An Investors Dream!

22 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 6 2 2 $875,000

From the street this residence looks like a standard family home, however stepping inside unveils an investor's dream. Perfectly located just a short walk to the...

A BYRON BAY FAVOURITE

4/53 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Apartment 3 3 2 $725,000 ...

Have you been dreaming of having your very own holiday property in Byron Bay? Perhaps you're after a smart investment property that can double up as a perfect...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

SNEAK PREVIEW!

Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 Auction Wed 29th...

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

This Is It! Cottage With Rear Lane Access and Business Zoning

111 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $745,000 to...

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby’s buzzing hub. Set on a sunny 490m2 level block, the property...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $995,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 25 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,400,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound the 25...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Proposed $21 million airpark in holding pattern

A front view of the proposed new aviation museum at Evans Head.

Late businessman's dream on hold ... for now

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!