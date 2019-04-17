The story behind each of this year's Young Archies finalists

9-12 YEARS: Love You, See You Later, Bye by Mally Ryall from Lillian Rock.

ARTWORKS from Northern Rivers children will be on display at the Young Archie Competition exhibition.

The children's edition of the long-standing Archibald Prize competition features at the Art Gallery of NSW annually and this year, to coincide with the regional tour to Lismore, local children were given the opportunity to create a portrait of a 'special person' in their lives.

The full list of finalists is:

5-8 YEARS

1. Mor Ehud from Umina Beach - My Mummy with a Sloth Shirt

"I like my Mum because she is kind and lovable and she is so cute when she wear her sloth shirt that she made."

5-8 YEARS: My Mummy With a Sloth Shirt by Mor Ehud from Umina Beach.

2. Noah Keylar from Kyogle - Zebra, Leopard, Owl Noah

"My portrait has big eyes like an owl so it can see really well and spots from a leopard to go really fast."

3. Tanisha Maggs from Corndale - Mummy

"This is a portrait of my Mummy Lucile. She is beautiful. She teaches me words and how to count to five in Papua New Guinean. My Mum makes me yummy noodles and pasta."

5-8 YEARS: Mummy by Tanisha Maggs from Corndale.

4. Isla Vandenbosch from Goolmangar - My Colourful Lovely Mum

"My Mum is always wearing lovely colourful clothes. My Mum loves to give huggles and is so snuggly. She is really proud of me when I learn. I love my Mum very much."

5-8 YEARS: My Colourful Lovely Mum by Isla Vandenbosch from Goolmangar.

5. Franci Bonotto from Bexhill - Little Man

"I picked my Dad because he loves me and I love him back. He is so special to me because he helps me do my homework and he makes me great food like donuts, pizza and burgers. My Dad also takes our family to Italy to visit his family."

5-8 YEARS: Little Man by Franci Bonotto from Bexhill.

6. Eva Henderson from Corndale - Mum The Helicopter Pilot In The Army

"The reason I chose my Mum Sana is because I feel really attracted to her and she is really special to me. I love her and she loves me. She has lots of virtues. My Mum is caring to her family, joyful when she is around others, trustworthy because she can keep secrets, responsible as a helicopter pilot in the Army and humility because she doesn't show off. My Mum is special."

5-8 YEARS: Mum The Helicopter Pilot In The Army by Eva Henderson from Corndale .

9-12 YEARS

1. Giacomo Bonotto from Bexhill - Self Portrait

"I have chosen to do a self-portrait. My name is Giacomo but people call me Jack. Photos of me are hard to find because I run away from the camera. This portrait shows my special features like my long fringe and my Italian heritage."

9-12 YEARS: Self Portrait by Giacomo Bonotto.

2. Mally Ryall from Lillian Rock - Love You, See You Later, Bye

"This is a portrait of my Dad. I chose him for this because he has had a huge impact on my life."

3. Odynn Machell from Empire Vale - Ody-One-Kenobi

"This is a portrait of me when I found out we were getting a new puppy. I am crying tears of joy. We have been learning about Pablo Picasso in class and I have had a lot of fun creating a portrait of myself in his style."

9-12 YEARS: Ody-One-Kenobi by Odynn Machell from Empire Vale.

4. Georgia Poel from Corndale - Patty and I

"Patty was my next door neighbour. She had known me for as long as I could remember but sadly she passed away last year. I miss her a lot. She was always there for me when I was sad. She would give me popcorn to take to school every morning. Patty I really miss you."

9-12 YEARS: Patty and I by Georgia Poel from Corndale.

5. Chloe Devers from Pearces Creek - Grandad

"I have chosen my Grandad because when he visited me and my family he is always building or fixing things when we are at school and he always cares about us."

9-12 YEARS: Grandad by Chloe Devers from Pearces Creek.

6. Mila Garcia-Lyon from Lennox Head - My Mum

"I decided to paint a portrait of my Mum as she is very important to me and she takes good care of me. She is a great Mum."

9-12 YEARS: My Mum by Mila Garcia-Lyon from Lennox Head.

13-15 YEARS

1. Zion Joose from Lismore - My Best Friend Daniel

"This is my best friend Daniel. He is the best swimmer I know. He's fascinated by animals like birds, dinosaurs, lizards, snakes and amphibians. He has a pet rainbow lorikeet named Snuggles. When he grows up he wants to be a paleontologist and study dinosaurs."

13-15 YEARS: My Best Friend Daniel by Zion Joose from Lismore.

2. Olivia Crick - Known By All

"In the artwork I have made I tried to explore the idea that everyone knows this person. Say, this person to me is my granny. My granny inspired me to make art but you do not know what my granny looked like, do you? So I ask you this question "who is this to you?" Maybe it is someone you know who has passed on someone you love very dearly. Either way the only limit to this person is your imagination."

13-15 YEARS: Known By All by Olivia Crick.

3. Grace Forster from Wyrallah - Max (and Tip)

"I chose to depict my brother Max because he's been in my life longer than I remember and is my best friend."

13-15 YEARS: Max (and Tip) by Grace Forster from Wyrallah.

4. Sydney Hepper from Caniaba - Syd - yes

"It is a self-portrait. Attending art class has caused me to step out of my comfort zone and it is the first time using ink."

13-15 years: Syd - Yes by Sydney Hepper from Caniaba.

5. Kiara McAually from Coraki - Mr Namrell

"This is my year nine English teacher, and I chose him because he has taught me so much. I feel as though teachers are so underrated, in many different ways, one being able to put up with a bunch of adolescents for a whole hour, sometimes two. I want to appreciate all of my teachers. Also to really emphasise how important they are in all our lives."

13-15 YEARS: Mr Namrell by Kiara McAually from Coraki.

6. Lola Addison from Lismore - Me Myself and I

"I was initially challenged when faced with self portraiture, but this process has given me the chance of accepting my real self which to me is a very significant influence upon my life."

13-15 YEARS: Me Myself and I by Lola Addison from Lismore.

16-18 YEARS

1. Midge from Rock Valley - Dead End

"I have depicted myself because I'm at an important stage in my life, which is, I'm figuring out my identity. Hence the title, because life is like a maze, once I actually figure out where I'm going, I hit another dead end as to who I am. There are three flags that make up the maze which all represent my identity: The Aboriginal flag, the Italian flag and the transgender flag. They are mixed together in order to show how confusing it is. The white is there as part of the Italian trans flags, but also show that my full identity is incomplete due to the blankness."

16-18 YEARS: Dead End by Midge from Rock Valley.

2. Hamish Wilson from Binna Burra - Joe

"My elder brother has always been a role model to me. He has a great work ethic and is a pretty cool guy so I have definitely learnt a lot from him."

16-18 YEARS: Joe by Hamish Wilson from Binna Burra.

3. Anais Stewart from Mullumbimby - Lily

"I have depicted my close friend Lily in my portrait, as she is a wonderful person to be around and is an incredibly reliable and kind friend whom I am proud of."

16-18 YEARS: Lily by Anais Stewart from Mullumbimby.

4. Luis Greene from Coraki - Bean Sprout

"This drawing is of my friend Darcie. I chose them because they're someone who I admire. They always encourage me to be the 'brightest' person I can. I felt compelled to capture this in my artwork and so I reflected my opinion back into the artwork. Depicting them in a bright and colourful manner."

16-18 YEARS: Bean Sprout by Luis Greene from Coraki.

5. Bronte-Anne Pratt from Goonellabah - 2nd Development of Dad

"In this illustration I have chosen to depict my Dad who is a major role in my life. I chose to draw him because the original media of this illustration was a film photograph which I had taken and developed myself which to me gives it a great meaning because I have created the whole artwork from the beginning to the final produce.

16-18 YEARS: 2nd Development of Dad by Bronte-Ann Pratt from Goonellabah.

At Lismore Regional Gallery open now and until June 16. Winners will be announced on Sunday, May 12, at 11.30am during the Peggy Popart Tour.