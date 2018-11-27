Menu
Daniel Fallins will represent the Cricket Australia XI against India.
Cricket

The Steve Smith pep talk prepping CA XI rookie

27th Nov 2018 11:10 AM

Fresh from a five-wicket haul and Steve Smith pep talk, legspinner Dan Fallins won't be short of confidence while confronting India's star-studded batting order this week.

Fallins has a golden chance to showcase his talent playing for an inexperienced Cricket Australia XI in the four-day game at the SCG that starts on Wednesday.

It will be the only tour game that Virat Kohli's team play before starting their four-Test series against Australia at Adelaide Oval next week.

Fallins can't wait, having snagged the prized scalp of Joe Root while taking 5-73 on first-class debut for the CA XI against England in the equivalent match last year.

He has recently been regularly picking the brain of suspended former Test skipper Smith while playing with their Sydney club Sutherland.

"They've got awesome players of spin but all the pressure is on them," Fallins told AAP.

"Virat has an aura about him. He's such a good player and the No.1 batter in the world.

"But he and all of them are only human, they can make mistakes.

"I've got to treat him like another club cricketer. That's the approach I took last year. They were the best club cricketers from England, now they're the best club cricketers from India. I can get them out.

"I've got to put enough pressure on him (Kohli), bowl enough good balls and if I can get him it might send a shock wave through the rest of the team."

Fallins was squeezed out of NSW's Sheffield Shield side following Test offspinner Nathan Lyon's return but the 22-year-old is highly regarded at the SCG.

The tweaker, who gives the ball an almighty rip, snared 5-80 in grade cricket on Saturday then 3-29 in a T20 for Sutherland on Sunday.

Conversations with Smith on the weekend inevitably turned to the likes of Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara.

"He just backed me, told me my best ball is good enough to get Test players out," Fallins recalled.

"He just said stick to it, back myself. There's nothing too tricky, we're not playing in Indian conditions.

"Having Steve around has been great. It'll take my game awareness to the next level if I can absorb everything he says and bounce ideas off him.

"Having Shane Watson around the past few seasons has also been great ... I can ask them 'what should I do in this situation' and they're always happy to help."

Fallins noted the inexperienced Cricket Australia XI is keen to set the tone for the Test series.

"Bat long, tire them out in the field. Like we did last year against England, " he said.

"We batted for a day and a half ... we ground them into the dirt and showed that even us blokes not playing Shield are high-quality players."

