The sport news you need to know

SOFTBALL’S BACK: Far North Coast Softball will recommence on Friday, 31/1/20 and Saturday, 1/2/20. Smoke & Wash-out rounds will be played Sunday, 1/3/20. Photo shows Jakira Toniello crosses third base on the way to getting home in Far North Coast softball at Albert Park, Lismore. Photo: Ursula Bentley@CapturedAus

Badminton

LISMORE SOUTHERN CROSS BADMINTON CLUB

New members welcome on Thursday and Sunday from 7pm, 1 Military Rd, Southern Cross University K on court in P Block, contact the club’s Facebook page for more information.

Soccer

FOOTBALL FAR NORTH COAST

Northern NSW Football is hosting two Community Coaching Courses for all coaches who wish to develop their skills. The courses are designed to provide coaches with training sessions to help players develop and apply their functional game skills.

Skill Training Certificate (for coaching players aged 9 to 13 years) on Saturday February 8, 9am – 3pm at Byron Bay Recreation Grounds. To register https://bit.ly/38zy79B.

Game Training Certificate (for coaching players aged 13 to 17 years), Sunday February 9, 9am – 3pm, Byron Bay Recreation Grounds to register https://bit.ly/2RNlscj

Softball

FAR NORTH COAST

Softball will recommence on Friday and Saturday.

Smoke and washout rounds will be played Sunday January 3.

Surfing

Evans Head surfer Zack McMahon managed a respectable fourth place in the Red Bull Airborne Qualifier at Maroubra Beach on January 28.

Evans was beaten to the podium by winner Dakoda Walters from Angourie, Ben Penny from Manly in second place and Joel Vaughan from Bateau Bay in third.

However he finished ahead of French surfer Theo Julitte and the Gold Coast’s Jay Occhilupo.

Swimming

LISMORE DIGGERS

The RSL Diggers Swimming Club Carnival will return to the region and be hosted by the Lismore RSL Sub-branch next month.

Club representative Theresa Jacobson said the carnival will be held at the Lismore Memorial Baths on February 15 and all RSL members are welcome to compete.

“This is a handicap carnival so everyone has different starting times,” she said.

“Our club has been going since 1950 and we always welcome new members.”

Jacobson said the main events include the 50m and 30m freestyle.

Lismore Diggers Swimming Club has weekly events at the Lismore Memorial Baths on Sundays from 9am to 10am.

For more information come down on Sunday’s between 9am and 10.30am Lismore Memorial or via Facebook.