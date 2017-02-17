The special history behind this Northern Rivers town

PAGE MP Kevin Hogan has praised Tabulam, while also sharing it's special history with his colleagues, in parliament this week.

Many may not know this, but Tabulam played an important part in Australia's history.

"Tabulam holds its head high for many reasons in our nation," Mr Hogan said in his address.

"But there is much more. It holds a special place in our nation's history as being the home of the Light Horse Brigade."

