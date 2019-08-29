Soothing goo that relieved toddler's eczema agony

A DISTRAUGHT mother whose son's eczema was so bad she had to bathe him in filtered water has finally found some relief for him thanks to an old remedy designed for dairy cows.

Mother of two Emma Read, from Main Arm, near Byron Bay had tried everything to ease one-year-old son, Cooper's eczema.

At one point she was using three 10-litre bottles of filtered water every two days to bathe him at a cost of $18 per bath.

Cooper's eczema usually flares up in winter, "his whole body was covered in bright red, angry eczema," Ms Read said.

"About eighty per cent of his skin was covered in eczema, sometimes he'd be up all night, crying and itching.

"He was in agony, crying and scratching at his skin and wanted me constantly.

"When it was at its worst, I'd have to change his clothes hourly as he'd be bleeding, and change his bedclothes after each nap.

"It was just heartbreaking, seeing him like that."

Ms Read said her whole family had been using Moogoo skin care products for some time when she discovered MooGoo also made an Eczema and Psoriasis Cream and a heavy duty MSM moisturising cream.

Moogoo cream was developed by Craig Jones, a dairy farmer's son who noticed his own mother's psoriasis was eased whenever she used a balm applied to cows' udders that are chafed from milking.

He adapted the heavy cream to a lighter version- easier for people to apply- friends and family started using the cream and wanting more, and MooGoo was born.

"After his bath we'd lather him up in MooGoo Eczema and Psoriasis Cream, and before bed or when skin is particularly dry, I add the MSM Cream too as it's a heavier moisturiser," Emma said.

The regime worked almost instantly. Within a week, Cooper's skin had calmed down and the family got back into a normal rhythm.

"The heat and angriness of the eczema disappeared overnight, and we're all sleeping a lot better now," she said.

"Even our doctor was surprised, and said to keep up whatever it is we're doing."

MooGoo specialises in natural creams for those suffering from skin issues such as eczema, acne and psoriasis.

Now, the family-run business turns over around $20 million a year, and a tube of its cult Udder Cream sells every two minutes.

www.moogoo.com.au